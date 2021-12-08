Girls Basketball
Central Noble falls to Goshen
GOSHEN — Central Noble only got three players in the scoring column in falling to Goshen Tuesday, 44-27.
Junior Madison Vice led the Cougars with 17 points. Junior Meghan Kiebel added seven. Senior Ashleigh Gray added three points.
The Cougars were competitive in the early going, and only trailed Goshen 11-7 after one quarter. But the Redhawks outscored the visitors 15-3 in the second quarter.
Eighth Grade Boys Basketball
Central Noble boys top Westview
ALBION — The Central Noble eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Westview Thursday, 23-17.
The Cougars (7-1) were led in scoring by Simeon Gard with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Nick Freeman added six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kyle Knafel scored five points and grabbed three rebounds Keegan Knight tallied two points.
Central Noble defeated Fremont on Dec. 1, 46-24.
Gard scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Freeman added 15 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists.
Shisler scored five points to go with five rebounds and two steals. Tyler Broom had four points and made four steals. Knight had five rebounds.
Seventh Grade Boys Basketball
Westview tops CN
ALBION — The Central Noble boys seventh-grade basketball team struggled early and could never recover against Westview Thursday, falling to the Warriors, 58-29.
Westview led 25-2 after the first quarter.
Alex Scott led the Cougars in scoring 25 points. Landen Burkhart and Bailey Butler each added two.
The Cougars defeated Fremont on Dec. 1, 50-30.
Scott scored 34 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and made three steals.
Burkhart added eight points for the winners. Jerrick Deter, Gage Cook and Ryan Bailey each scored two points.
Sixth Grade Boys Basketball
Cougars fall at Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble’s sixth-grade boys basketball “B” team was defeated by Fairfield on Thursday, 25-3.
The Cougars trailed 14-0 at halftime.
Ruger Lough scored two points for Central Noble. Dalton Bergman added one point.
The Cougars defeated Prairie Heights on Monday, 7-5. Cooper Kugler scored the game-winner with 2 seconds remaining. He finished with three points. Trace Cross added two. Bergman and Derick Keirn each scored 1 in the victory.
The sixth-grade “A” team lost, 32-14.
Riley Knipper scored four points. Zachary Chenoweth scored a team-high six. Brodey Dice and Bryson Stump each scored two.
The Cougars fell to Prairie Heights on Monday, 39-19. Stump and Dice each scored six in the loss. Chenoweth added five. Knipper scored two.
