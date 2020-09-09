ALBION — They two key figures in Serenity House’s expansion into Noble County — both originally entered the Auburn recovery-for-addicts home in handcuffs.
The expansion into opening a Noble County location is hoped to free more men — and eventually women — from the shackles of addiction.
Serenity House operates a total of seven residential recovery homes, with two men’s homes in Warsaw and Auburn and a home for women in each of those two communities.
The seventh such home, the one at the former Pilot House operated by Noble House Ministries as a homeless shelter for men in Albion, was purchased in late 2019.
The purchase price ended up being $100 after an Albion-area anonymous donor paid off the remaining money owed on the home.
Executive Director Steve Smith first came to Serenity House 14 ½ years ago. He began working for the not-for-profit organization a year later. When he first came to the recovery home in Auburn, he was brought in in handcuffs and leg shackles.
The house manager at the Albion location is Shawn Payton, 38. Payton, like Smith, first came through the front door of the Auburn Serenity House in handcuffs.
“I didn’t know if I wanted recovery,” Payton said. “I just knew I was broken.”
The normal stay time at the Serenity House is approximately a year. Payton stayed for 19 months.
Payton said he didn’t want to leave while he didn’t have his act together.
“It was through my time there I learned now to live,” Payton said.
He saw the clean and sober lives lived by others and longed for it.
So even when he left the house, he returned frequently as a volunteer to help others obtain and maintain their own sobriety.
Smith noticed Payton’s dedication and contacted him about becoming the house manager in Albion.
“I really felt called by God to do this,” Payton said. “It was a big change for me.”
According to Serenity House literature, “All Serenity House facilities and all our resources are dedicated to the concept that, with the help of other recovering people, men and women can achieve lasting sobriety with a quality of life they never imagined possible.
“The elements of our program are based entirely on the principles, practice and theory of 12-step recovery…”
Along with working the 12-step program, people who live in a Serenity House are required to attend seven meetings per week and must strictly follow 48 house rules.
Future plans call for an expansion to two men’s houses and a house for women in recovery in Albion.
Albion is a good location for a Noble County house because of the proximity of the Noble County Courthouse, according to board vice president Steve Bade. Many of those in recovery have lost their driver’s licenses and may need to make court dates on foot.
According to Smith, 80% of clients living in a Serenity House facility are placed there by the judicial system.
The Albion house is currently considered full with 12 men living there full-time. Like the other Serenity House homes, there is a waiting list.
Serenity House officials began renovating the home when it took possession Jan. 1.
“Noble House Ministries came to us and asked if we were interested in taking over the facility,” Serenity House Executive Director Steve Smith said.
“We were looking for a place in Noble County,” Pat Tyler, Serenity House board president, said.
When the call came, organizers took it as a sign.
“We’re going to take advantage,” Smith said. “We’re here to do God’s work. We’re going to help as many recovering alcoholics as possible.”
Those in recovery are familiar with how God helps in their plans.
“He opens up doors we wouldn’t believe imaginable,” Bade said. “It’s a miracle how things come together.”
“The managers are committed,” Tyler said. “They aren’t (doing it for) a paycheck.”
“It’s not a job, it’s a calling,” Steve Bade, board vice president, said.
Giving back is part of the program, according to Smith.
“In addiction, all we do is take,” Smith said. “Take from our community, take from our families.”
Giving back helps those in recovery maintain their sobriety.
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said Serenity House is an asset to the community.
“They do really good work in Albion,” Woenker said. “They help people get back on their feet.”
