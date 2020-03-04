ALBION — "You shot at me and tried to kill me and scared me to death."
Those words were captured in a text message from Elaine Berkes to her husband Cameron on the night he allegedly shot at her in the Albion home.
But in a blow to the prosecution's case, when asked via a jury question later whether she thought her husband was shooting at her in their mobile home, she simply answered, "No."
This morning, the attempted murder trial for Cameron Berkes opened after a jury was seated on Tuesday. Following jury instructions and opening statements, the prosecution opened its case, first calling Elaine Berkes to the stand to detail the events that occurred between herself and her husband on Oct. 25 and 26, 2018.
Cameron Berkes is charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon in the case.
As testimony opened on Wednesday, Elaine Berkes was the first witness on the stand.
On the stand Wednesday morning, Elaine Berkes testified that her husband — who had been drinking heavily that night — became angry with her after she was texting on her phone throughout the evening.
Elaine Berkes testified she was messaging a female friend from high school whom she had not spoken to in years, but that her husband accused her of texting a man and accused her of cheating.
"He basically said I was a liar and I was cheating on him," Elaine Berkes said.
She testified that she offered to allow her husband to look at the messages, but he declined. As the argument began to get "louder," she stepped out of the bedroom to get some clothes out of a dryer located just outside their bedroom door.
At that time, she said, gunshots were fired at her.
Four shots were fired, all four striking the open bedroom door very near to where she was standing. Cameron Berkes had picked up her Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter handgun off the dresser and used it to shoot in her direction, she stated.
After the gunshots rang out, Cameron Berkes then walked quickly passed her down the narrow hallway toward the living room, then came back and pushed her, causing her to fall through the open door and into the bedroom.
After getting dressed, Elaine Berkes emerged from the bedroom. Cameron Berkes was sitting in a chair in the living room with the handgun on his lap. She told the court that she tried to coax her husband into giving up the gun.
She testified she didn't immediately call police or run out of the mobile home.
"He's my husband and I love him, why not," she said. "I wanted him to calm down. I wanted to get the gun away from him."
While still arguing, Elaine Berkes went toward the front door and hid partially behind a floor-to-ceiling cabinet in the trailer, still trying to coax him to give up the gun.
At that time, a fifth shot was fired. Elaine Berkes spun quickly to get behind the cabinet and said she thought she felt the bullet go past her head, at which time she fled the mobile home.
"I was obviously fearful and I ran out the door," she said.
It later turned out the bullet had not been shot at her, but instead had been fired into the floor of the trailer.
After leaving the mobile home, Elaine Berkes fled north toward Rose Hill Cemetery and called her neighbor and landlord to come pick her up. She specifically said she went to the cemetery because she did not expect her husband would look for her there.
"He wouldn't look for me there because I am scared of cemeteries," she said.
While away from the house, she continued to text with her husband early on the morning of Oct. 26.
One of the first messages presented to jurors included her text that read: "You shot at me and tried to kill me and scared me to death."
After about 75 minutes on the stand answering questions from the prosecution, the court broke for a 10 minutes break before defense attorney Greg Fumarolo had a chance to cross-examine her testimony.
Fumarolo's line of questioning was mainly concerned with her actions in the incident, specifically the long delay before she called police.
When she did contact law enforcement — estimated to be an hour after the shots were fired in their home — she called the local police department business line, not 911, and then began detailing to the dispatcher what had happened, only telling him that shots had been fired well into the call.
Fumarolo noted the dispatcher appeared surprised that she hadn't led with that information.
"I could tell he was surprised, yes," Elaine Berkes said.
After the jury was cleared for a period so attorneys could debate some issues about a line of questioning Fumarolo wanted to pursue, ultimately denied by Judge Robert Kirsch, the defense simply closed by asking a few pointed questions.
Cameron Berkes had a chance to approach her and shoot her while she was at the dryer. He had a chance to shoot her after pushing her to the ground. And he had a chance to shoot her when she came out into the living room. Did he make those attempts on her life at any point?
"No, he did not," Elaine Berkes answered to all three scenarios.
After cross examination, the judge asked the jury for questions, to which three of the male jurors submitted questions, all of which appeared to be aimed at figuring on Cameron Berkes intent.
Did Elaine Berkes believe at the time that her husband was shooting at her?
No, she answered.
Was he proficient with a firearm?
"Very," was her response.
Could she see him or could he see her from their respective positions in the bedroom and hallway?
She answered only that she could not see him, because she was inside the dryer.
And lastly, did she have intention of contacting police about the incident?
After a short pause, Elaine Berkes answered, no, she did not, but then elaborated that after texting with her husband more, she ultimately decided to contact police.
On redirect from the jury's questions, Mildred asked about a specific pair of messages. Elaine Berkes had asked whether she could come home to gather some things and, if she did, would Cameron not shoot her?
The response, which Mildred paraphrased due to profanity, boiled down to "come close to this house and I'll blow your head off."
Elaine Berkes said she couldn't recall whether it was that message or a later message that said "I'm coming," indicating he might be coming to her landlord's boyfriend's house, that made her ultimately decide to contact authorities.
Following those questions, the court broke for lunch at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Coming up this afternoon, witnesses including Teresa Palmer, the Berkes' next-door neighbor and landlord and the woman who picked up Elaine Berkes from the cemetery, is expected to appear as well as various law enforcement officers who responded to the incident.
The trial is expected to run through Friday.
Opening statements
'Four'
In the state's opening statements, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred started at the number four.
"Four. Four. One. Two. Three. Four. Four independent decisions to send rounds downrange at your wife," Mildred began.
Those bullets fired by Cameron Berkes landed "mere inches away" from his wife, standing near the open doorway of their bedroom.
After firing four shots, Cameron Berkes shoved his wife to the ground. During an ongoing argument, he then fired a fifth time before she left their mobile home on High Street, Mildred said.
The evidence, he said, would bear those details out, that Cameron Berkes fired the handgun to kill his wife.
'No specific intent to kill'
That's where Greg Fumarolo started in his opening statement in defense of his client.
That's the one point the defense intends to argue vigorously. The others, Fumarolo essentially surrendered in his opening.
"Was it reckless? You bet. Did he push her down? You bet," Fumarolo said in relation to the two lesser charges in the case.
But attempted murder? Not so fast, as Fumarolo highlighted several details aimed at suggesting that although Cameron Berkes fired a handgun five times — that's not up for dispute — he did not fire the gun intending to kill his wife.
All of the shots fired fell between 1 foot and 3 feet off the ground and "all were at a downward angle," Fumarolo said.
"We are not talking about arms-length distance," he said.
Fumarolo highlighted several other aspects that suggest Cameron Berkes didn't intend to kill his wife, including several other opportunities he had to potentially shoot her but didn't.
