Mowery on dean’s list
VALPARAISO — James M. Mowery, the son of James and Catherine Mowery of Albion, has earned semester honors for academic accomplishment during the fall 2020 semester in the College of Business at Valparaiso University. The distinction requires a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Mowery has earned dean’s list honors for each of the five semesters he has attended at the university. He is a 2018 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Parker feted by IUPUI
INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Parker, son of Brad and Kari Parker, of Albion, was recently named a top 100 student at IUPUI in Indianapolis. This award involved submitting numerous essays, proof of community service, grade transcripts and recommendations from IUPUI faculty.
Parker is a junior at IUPUI majoring in biology with plans of going on to medical school. His grandparents, Gregg and Pam Parker and Roger and Pat Franke are long time residents of LaGrange County.
Parker will receive the honor in a virtual program at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
Extension flower sale
ALBION — The Noble County 4 H Junior Leaders are having its annual flower sale fundraiser. Orders are being taken now through April 19.
Mail order forms to the Noble County Extension Office at 2090 N. S.R. 9, Suite D, Albion IN 46701. Call in orders to 636-2111 or 1-800-601-5826. Or email orders to cunni134@purdue.edu or sweeks@purdue.edu. Order forms available for pick up at the extension office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Any orders received after 4 p.m. on April 19 will not be accepted. No faxed orders will be accepted.
Flower orders will be available for pick up at the Noble County Extension Office on Thursday April 29, from 1-4 p.m. Friday April 30 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you are unable to pick up flowers during the scheduled times, contact the extension office to make arrangements.
