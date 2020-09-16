ALBION — Want to get a colorful workout?
Then you might want to consider Noble House Ministries’ fundraising color run set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 26. The run will begin at Noble House on Highland Street.
Registration for the event can be completed at noblehouseministries.org.
According to Noble House executive director Felicia Patrick, sponsorships for the annual event are way up compared to a year ago.
Corporate sponsors who have pledged $500 to the event are Tenneco, Community State Bank, SPBL and Northern Exteriors. B&J Medical/Specialties has donated $300.
In-kind donations have been made by Pilcher’s Shoes, Culligan, the Kindness Program, Ron Smeltzer at Design Works and Dan Holtman at Holtman Print Services.
Noble House Ministries is a shelter for homeless woman and their children.
