ALBION — An open house will be held at the new Albion Community Learning and Recreation Center, 2080 W. C.R. 300N, from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees can view plans for the present as well as future expansion, and get a first-hand look at some of the offerings, including construction, growing and wildlife programs as well as playing pickle ball, corn hole and cards and some cookies.
An anonymous donor offered organizers six acres west of town at the site of the former Augusta Hills Golf Course. The gift would include the former clubhouse and a barn structure that had housed horses. The group closed on the property June 6.
Instead of looking at opening the community center in 2020 or 2021, programs could be offered in the clubhouse area as soon as later this summer. A gymnasium with basketball and pickleball courts as well as a raised walking track could be open in early 2020.
“Sometimes, it’s unbelievable,” organizing group member Marilyn Emmert said.
The group plans to offer activities for all age groups at its facility, including exercise classes for mothers of children as young as 6-weeks-old, yoga, knitting classes, sewing and opportunities for card players to gather and socialize.
The former stable building eventually will be turned into area where people of all ages can learn woodworking skills and how to work on small engines.
The goal is to improve the quality of life for citizens of not only Albion, but the surrounding area as well, a place where all ages can go to learn, socialize and recreate.
The Albion Recreation Center Committee, which has received its non-profit 501©3 status through the state, consists of President Kevin Dreibelbis, Vice President Dr. Jay Hayes, Treasurer Bev Fitzpatrick, Secretary Cody Kirkpatrick, board members Bill and Marilyn Emmert, volunteers Steve Kirkpatrick, Stan Jacob and Stan Tipton, corporate counsel Mike Yoder, accounting consultant Brock Pulver and fundraising consultant Kristen Johnson.
The mission of the committee, according to group literature, is to “provide an affordable, safe and accessible community recreation center for all ages and abilities which enhances the community’s physical, social and emotional well-being.”
