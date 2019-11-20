ALBION — In part, the plaque reads “Vern ‘Pewee’ Wilson whose dedication and loyalty served the Albion Parks Department 13 years.”
But while the park benefited from Wilson’s efforts — Superintendent Casey Myers calls Wilson “the best mower ever” — Wilson also benefited in a way he couldn’t have imagined. He found love.
The Albion Parks Board recognized Wilson for his years of service at its Nov. 10 meeting. Wilson, 81, was forced to retire a year ago after suffering a stroke in January 2019.
On Dec. 10, 2018, Wilson had knee replacement surgery. In early January, he was heading to his doctor to get his release to return to normal activity when he suffered a stroke.
For the first time in a long, long time, Wilson had the entire summer off.
“I didn’t like it,” he said. “I don’t know how people retire. I don’t know how they do it.”
“It broke his heart not being able to go back,” wife Patricia said.
Born in Ligonier, Wilson’s family moved to Albion when he was 2-weeks-old.
Wilson said he has been known as “Pewee” for, “as long as I can remember. My brothers called me Pewee.”
After high school, he worked in several area factories before settling in at Dow Corning. He retired from Dow in 1990 after his wife, Linda, became ill.
“I took an early retirement because of my wife,” he said.
He was home with her for three months when “she told me to get a job,” he said.
He filled in as a custodian with the Central Noble School Corp., but the schedule wasn’t regular.
In 2001, he approached Myers and asked for a job. Myers turned him down.
“He said he didn’t need any help,” Wilson said.
Wilson eventually took a part-time job helping Jack Owen Excavating. Myers also worked some part time hours for the excavation company, and Myers saw how hard Wilson worked.
In 2004, Myers hired Wilson as a part-time mower. The job suited Wilson’s friendly nature.
“It was outside and I could wave at people, and they could stop and visit,” he said.
But the job wasn’t what Wilson expected. Wilson said he had two conditions for taking the job, for one, he wanted to only work three days a week, with the second being that he didn’t want to do any shoveling — he’s suffered a heart attack in the past.
Both of those conditions lasted about a week, he said with a laugh.
Myers and Wilson became co-workers, then close friends and fishing buddies. Myers said Wilson remains one of his closest friends.
“I learned from him,” Myers said. “I wasn’t always right.”
Myers estimated that Wilson has spent at least 6,500 hours mowing for the town of Albion, including tough stretches at Hidden Diamonds Park, which grass running up to the edge of the Croft Ditch.
Wilson said the key to mowing is to “keep your mind on your business, otherwise, you might go swimming.”
He also said people should not mow the same area in the same direction twice in a row, saying it is better for the grass to come at it from a different angle.
Myers has appreciated the way Wilson approached his job.
“We had a good time,” Wilson said. “That’s what I remember the most. Casey’s a lot of fun.”
Linda died in 2008, and Wilson said Myers and the job helped see him through that difficult time.
The love story
In 2016, Patricia moved to town from upstate New York. Her daughter lived in the area, and she wanted to be closer to family.
Wilson said he remembers seeing her around town out on walks. He would honk when he passed her, but she never responded.
Then Patricia found Hidden Diamonds Park, the jewel on Albion’s south side.
“I walked in the park every day,” Patricia said. “It’s a beautiful park. They all do such a good job taking care of it.”
Eventually, Myers noticed something unusual. Despite the regimented mowing schedule required to cover so much ground in the Albion parks system, Wilson became sure to be mowing in the section of Hidden Diamonds near the soccer fields daily.
“He’d be at the same spot every morning,” Myers said with a laugh.
Wilson said he would call to Patricia and wave, but she didn’t respond — at least at first.
Finally, one day Patricia, who is a little hard of hearing, tried to return his greeting.
Wilson has his own struggles — with speaking. For the last 20-25 years, he has been losing his voice, his vocal chords frozen open, he said, making them incapable of vibrating. He can only speak in a hoarse whisper.
After returning from a trip in August 2017, Patricia again approached Wilson as he mowed.
“One day, I just walked up onto the mower and asked him what his name was,” she said.
Despite her hearing issues and his talking issues, they hit it off.
Initially, she was wary of Wilson because he wore a wedding band. She eventually asked park worker Stan Tipton if Wilson was married. Tipton told her he had been, but his wife had died years earlier.
“We just started talking, being friends,” Patricia said. “He’s still my best friend.”
The romance was on.
“It was good for both of us,” Wilson said. “We liked all the same things.”
The couple were married May 25, 2018.
“He’s kind,” Patricia said. “He’s good to everybody. Everybody loves him.”
“She has a beautiful personality,” Wilson said of Patricia. “She doesn’t know a stranger.”
The couple enjoy fishing together, traveling, drives checking out the rural scenery and hunting for items for their store at auctions and garage sales. The store is open two weekends a month, but is now closed for the winter.
Wilson is also a master woodworker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.