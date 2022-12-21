ALBION — Bit by bit, the town of Albion is having to replace the old with the new.
During Tuesday’s town council meeting, two departments reported issues involving old materials that can’t be fixed and have to be replaced.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller received permission to purchase 16 new light heads to go on existing street poles.
Fourteen of those light heads will replace fixtures along Trailridge Run on the town’s north side.
“We can’t find parts,” Miller said of the old fixtures. “We can’t find bulbs.”
The cost of the new LED light heads was $4,928.
Miller also received permission to purchase a used 10-foot heavy duty snow plow for $6,600. The new purchase will replace a 1990 plow.
“We’re putting more money into it than it’s even worth,” Miller told the council.
By purchasing a used plow that is still in good condition, Miller saved the town $3,200 — the price of a new model.
The Albion Water Department is experiencing similar issues involving older, obsolete materials with some water service lines, according to the department’s Aaron McGinnis.
Of late, workers have run into instances in which the service lines are made of a plastic material at a size which is no longer available.
The lines have to be replaced with new materials when issues arise.
Also at the meeting:
• Miller reported that leaf pick-up was finished for the year. The weather cooperated, and the process went smoothly, according to Miller, who has been doing leaf pick up operations for 22 years.
“I’ve had two perfect leaf seasons (in that 22 years),” Miller said. “This was one of them.”
“I heard a lot of good comments,” Councilman John Morr said of the work done by the street department on leaves. “You guys have handled it really well — maybe the best it’s ver been done.”
• McGinnis reported that the Wastewater Department was halting the discharge of effluent out of its finishing pond.
“We’re not discharging water at the moment,” McGinnis said. “If we did, we would be out of compliance.”
The town finished a project this fall in the hopes of meeting IDEM standards for the release of ammonia from its finishing pond, including moving its intake pipe and the installation of aeration discs which help the bugs the town puts into the system to digest waste.
In cold weather months, the bugs start to go dormant and are not as effective, town officials have said.
The installation of the discs stirred up the system, creating a spike in ammonia levels.
McGinnis said the plan is to stop discharging for a couple of months, allowing more time for treatment, in the hopes of achieving compliance by the time the water is charged again next year.
The town has spent well over $1 million in improvements over the last several years in attempts to attain IDEM compliance.
The cost of the equipment for the latest attempt was $239,000, with an additional $485,000 spent on installing the improvements.
