My home is a birdy house. Not a bird house, nor a house with many birds, living birds. It’s a house with many books about birds, pictures of birds, glass and wooden figures of birds and many other things dealing with birds. In the living room, for example, on one wall is a large picture of a pair of whooping cranes, on a different wall is a painting of a pair of cedar waxwings. There are several glass figures of birds, one a cardinal that whistles when you blow in its tail. There are other glass figures of birds.
There are wooden figures of a long-billed curlew, nearly life size and a pelican also nearly life size. There’s a cloth common loon, bigger than life, stuffed with cotton. On a shelf above the TV are four glass cups, each with a picture of a bird.
In the room next to the living room, a room I call my study, the room where I have my computer, there are shelves on three walls and another set of shelves above one side of my desk, all those shelves lined with books, many about birds. There’s a picture of a pair of hooded mergansers. There are three four-drawer file cabinets beneath the shelves in one corner of the room and in files are many folders nature, about birds, other critters and plants.
Behind the desk with my computer is a large picture window and outside that window are two bird feeders, a platform feeder and a suet feeder. Now, late afternoon, there are black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers, white-breasted nuthatches, blue jays, cardinals and house sparrows flying back and forth to those feeders, as there are on all but the stormiest days. On the ground below the feeders are dark-eyed juncos and more house sparrows.
In the dining room is a cabinet with bird books lined up on top of it. There are windows in two walls and outside those windows are more bird feeders, a platform feeder, two suet feeders, two nyger or thistle seed feeders and a peanut feeder. The platform feeder and the suet feeders are frequented daily by the same species of birds as the feeders outside my study window. Last year, last winter, a red-breasted nuthatch came to the platform and suet feeders outside the dining room but, strangely, never to the feeders outside my study.
American goldfinches are daily visitors to the thistle seed feeders, except on the stormiest winter days, every season, spring, summer, fall and winter. In winter they have been joined occasionally by pine siskins.
In my bedroom I have a painting of a Canada goose flying over a river through a woodland, a beautiful painting made for me by a friend. There are pictures of two more Canada geese and of a pintail.
In a large maple tree outside my bedroom is a bird house, which I can see from my bed, that a son-in-law made and put up. It’s of a size prescribed for screech owls. Tim made it and put it up after I saw droppings that I thought were screech owls’ droppings in the yard under the tree. But owls never used it, nor did any other birds, until last summer. Than a pair of wood ducks moved in and raised a brood. When the ducklings were old enough to leave the nest, the adults called them out, then led them to the marsh by the pasture.
Birds are my obsession but I like other wildlife also and I have pictures of other wildlife in my birdy house. On one wall in the living room is a picture of a red wolf. In the dining room is a picture of the head of a red fox. I have seen squirrels and chipmunks, opossums and raccoons on my platform feeders and a skunk on the ground below them.
