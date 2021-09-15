Boys Soccer
Cougars knock off West Noble, Angola
LIGONIER — The Central Noble boys soccer team rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat West Noble on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 3-2.
Marcos Urcola and Ryan Schroeder had the goals for the Cougars.
On Sept. 11, the Cougars traveled to Angola and came away with a 1-0 victory to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Urcola had the goal for Central Noble, with Josh Marker credited with the assist.
Seventh Grade VolleyballCougars drop
pair of matches
FREMONT — The Central Noble seventh grade volleyball team was defeated by Fremont on Sept. 7, 2-0.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-8.
For the Cougars, Kaydintz Bales led the way in serving with three aces and 10 assists. Mayah Rohr added five hits.
On Sept. 9, Central Noble lost at Fairfield, 25-12, 25-16.
Bales had three aces and 13 assists. Kendall Reid added four hits.
Eighth Grade VolleyballCougars sweep Fairfield
BENTON — The Central Noble eighth grade volleyball team defeated Fairfield in straight sets on Sept. 9, 25-23, 25-17.
The Cougars had to step up and make a big comeback in the first set. Ellie Clevenger brought Central Noble back with six aces in a row. The CN girls’ defense didn’t let anything hit the floor without a fight and CN won the first set. Grace Swank and Lily Marks led the Cougars with 10 kills combined. Katie Forker served for 11 points.
Central Noble fell to Indian Springs on Monday by 25-13, 25-17 scores.
Seventh Grade Football
Central Noble
blanks Fairfield
BENTON — The Central Noble seventh grade football team traveled to Fairfield and blanked the Falcons, 29-0, on Sept. 7.
Alex Scott scored 3 touchdowns. Porter Kleeberg and Sebastian Duncan each recovered a fumble. The seventh graders improved to 2-0 on the season.
Eighth Grade Football
Central Noble
knocks off Fairfield
BENTON — The Central Noble eighth grade football team defeated Fairfield on Sept. 7, 19-8.
Damyan Duncan scored all three touchdowns for the Cougars. Tyler Shisler and Adryan Dennis each had an interception for Centra Noble. The eighth grade’s record improved to 1-1.
