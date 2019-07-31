WOLF LAKE — The following is a complete schedule of events for the 2019 Wolf Lake Onion Days.
Wednesday, July 31
• noon to 5 p.m. Booth set up
• 5 p.m. Silent auction begins
• 5 p.m. Registration for Kids Night
• 5:30 p.m. Kids Night activities
• 5:30 p.m. Registration for Kiddie Royalty
• 5:45 p.m. Grand marshal is announced
• 6 p.m. Kiddie King and Queen competition
• 6 p.m. Shepard’s Brass
• 6:30 p.m. Registration for pet show
• 7 p.m. Pet show
• 8 p.m. Merriam Chapel Puppets
Thursday, Aug. 1
• 5-6 p.m. Onion art drop off
• 5:30 p.m. Registration for pedal pull
• 5:30 p.m. Pizza eating contest
• 5:30 p.m. Cornhole registration
• 6 p.m. Cornhole beings
• 6 p.m. Pedal pull begins
• 6:30 p.m. Talent show in the pavilion
• 7:30 p.m. Karaoke with Mark Byall
Friday, Aug. 2
• Noon. Tractor show registration.
• 4:30 p.m. until dark. Free shuttle service to the school
• 5 p.m. Onion Judging
• 5:30 p.m. Cake walk
• 6 p.m. Crowning of Miss and Mr. Onion Days
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. Heartland Cloggers
• 8-11 p.m. Gunslinger
Saturday, Aug. 3
• 7 a.m. Breakfast in the park
• 7:30 a.m. Registration for 3-on-3 basketball
• 7:30 a.m. Registration for 4K
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Garden tractor pull at Central Noble Primary School
• 8 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball begins
• 9 a.m. 5K begins
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car show
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tractor show continues
• 11 a.m. Frozen T-shirts
• Noon. Shootout
• 1-3 p.m. — Honey Badgers
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. Cloggers, Kelsey’s School of Dance
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. Pie drop off
• 4 p.m. Parade line-up
• 5 p.m. Parade
• 6:30 p.m. Wolf Lake trivia contest
• 6:30 p.m. Tug of war
• 7 p.m. Silent auction ends
• 7:30 p.m. Pie auction
• 8-11 p.m. The band Cheyenne.
