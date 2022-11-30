ALBION — It’s called striking while the iron is hot.
After sending out requests for quotes in September — and not getting any bids — Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole finally found a police car at a dealership in Kentucky.
The cost of the new 2022 Ford Interceptor model was $36,471. He received permission to purchase the vehicle from the Albion Town Council during its meeting Nov. 22.
Cole had sent out his requests for quotes on a 2023 model earlier in September and expected to get his replies by Sept. 19.
“I had zero replies on a 2023,” Cole said. “They didn’t have any in stock.”
Also at the meeting of Nov. 22:
• The council approved a $10,000 facade grant for Noble Enterprises, which owns the building at 110 N. Orange Street. The building costs of a storefront, occupied by Carson Financial, and six apartments.
The operator of Noble Enterprises said the money will be used to purchase new doors as well as new garage doors. The grant, which received a positive recommendation from the Albion Redevelopment Commission, will also pay for some woodwork around the doors.
• The council approved the purchase of a new pump for $4,940.65.
The pump is one of two that transfers sewage from the first cell into the second holding area in the three-cell system. According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, the pump moves 500,000 gallons of material per day.
• The council appointed Ihrie to serve a three-year term on the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Ihrie will take the seat formerly held by Parks Department Superintendent, who had served the maximum of two three-year terms.
• The council approved the codification of all of its town ordinances into a single book.
The town routinely makes changes to various ordinances over the years, and the codification process brings all of the changes into a new document with the other ordinances.
“It took about eight months,” town attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said. “All of the up-to-date ordinances are there.”
The ordinances are available on the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.