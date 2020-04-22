WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Extension will offer the “I Am Moving, I Am Learning” webinar series beginning this week.
IMIL is a research-based program for child care professionals and guardians to learn how to prevent or reduce obesity in children age 5 and younger. The webinar series shares how to increase physical activity, improve planned child movement activities and promote healthy food choices.
The schedule is as follows:
April 22 — Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity with Meagan Brothers, Vanderburgh County Extension director.
April 29 — Nutrition with Allison Hillis, Howard County Purdue Extension educator – health and human sciences.
May 6 — Staff Wellness and Engaging Staff with Kelsie Muller, Benton County Extension director.
May 13 — Resources and Enhancements with Meagan Brothers, Vanderburgh County Extension director.
Listen to the series at 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday. Participants also can call in at 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID: 195 167 124. Training certificates will be issued after the completion of each session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.