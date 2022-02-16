ALBION — Talk about turning lemons into lemonade…
A large snowstorm two weeks ago cancelled schools throughout Noble County. Last Thursday, the Central Noble community came together to turn that fluff into an evening of fun and memories.
A crowd estimated at approximately 450, including primary and elementary school students and their families, showed up to go sledding on a hill piled special for the occasion at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Central Noble Elementary School Principal Jared Knipper and school resource officer Tom Lock made chili. The Albion Parks and Street departments teamed up to pile snow and make sure there was parking. The Albion Fire Department brought out emergency vehicles to light the slopes.
If the event happens again — and he hopes it does — Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers said additional parking will have to be created because Thursday’s crowd exceeded expectations.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” Myers said. “(Jared) called the park. It was absolutely a great idea.”
A great idea that filled one mission — returning to a pre-coronavirus sense of community.
“We’re trying to plan family events to try to get back to normal after COVID,” Knipper said. “We did stuff like this before COVID.”
Family is a big buzzword in Knipper’s vocabulary.
He got buy-ins from most of the kids and most of their families. He also got buy-in from his teachers. Any teacher without a prior commitment made it to the slopes. They raced each other. They raced their students.
“It was a blast,” Knipper said. “It was packed. It felt like the entire school was there last night. It was just a good family time.”
Knipper said the event would not have been such a hit if not for the Central Noble community that chipped in, from Lock’s chili to the parks and fire departments going above and beyond on an event that was additional work for all — but so worth it.
“You feel like it’s a family,” Myers said. “I saw a lot of people I hadn’t seen in a long time.”
