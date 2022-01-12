ALBION — Pending a review of bid specifications, the Noble County Commissioners Monday awarded its paving contract for last fall’s Community Crossing overlay projects to Albion-based Pulver Asphalt Paving Co.
A total of five bids were submitted and opened Monday for the 8 1/2 miles of two-inch overlay paving work to be done later this year on eight stretches of road in central Noble County.
Pulver had the lowest bid at $765,100, just slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $722,000. The other four bids ranged from $847,000 to just higher than $1 million.
“We’re always glad when we get the Noble County paving,” Pulver estimator Brock Pulver said Monday afternoon. “Most of the roads are within 10 minutes of the plant here.”
The state will pay for 75% of the cost of the projects through its Community Crossings grant. Grants were awarded last fall.
The eight sections of road which will see work done are on:
• C.R. 50W, between C.R. 100N and C.R. 100S, 2 miles;
• C.R. 75E, between Baseline Road and Weber Road, 2.6 miles;
• C.R. 125N, between C.R. 200E and C.R. 275E, 0.7 miles;
• C.R. 200E, between Baseline Road and the dead end, 0.6 miles;
• Baseline Road between Wolf Lake Road and C.R. 300W, 1.1 miles;
• C.R. 275S, between C.R. 300W and C.R. 250W, 0.6 miles;
• C.R. 700N, between U.S. 6 and C.R. 290W, 0.4 miles; and
• Rochester Road between Ball Road and the dead end, 0.5 miles.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• the commissions gave County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith permission to purchase a mini-excavator for $122,000.
The department has budgeted for the purchase, but wants to make the order sooner rather than later due to lag times that are only increasing between ordering and delivery.
“If we don’t order it now, we probably won’t get it this year,” Smith told the commissioners.
Smith also announced that Rob Hull has been promoted to assistant superintendent for the Noble County Highway Department.
• the commissioners left it up to Sheriff Max Weber to answer a correspondence with the Whitley County Commissioners that it had received in regards to a new jail that county is considering building.
In a letter to Noble County’s commissioners dated Dec. 29, 2021, a letter signed by Whitley County’s three commissioners wanted to know the availability of bed space in the Noble County Jail, how much would be charged per bed and whether Noble County officials might be interested in taking part in some sort of regional jail project
The letter was a requirement under state law for counties considering a new jail project.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman and Weber both said they have no interest in a regional jail project.
Noble County’s current jail has a capacity of approximately 260 inmates and is currently averaging an inmate population of 150-160.
Weber said he would be letting Whitley County authorities know that Noble County was not interested in a regional jail endeavor, and that he could set aside 15 beds for that county’s inmates at a housing cost of $40 per day.
