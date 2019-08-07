Thanks for Onion Days 5K support
To the editor:
The “Hot Onion” 5K Run/Walk was held Saturday in conjunction with Wolf Lake Onion Days.
Thanks to all the participants for coming out to make this a great morning! And thanks to the volunteers that helped, we sure couldn’t do it without you!
Thank you to all who donated to the 5K, making it possible: Metzger’s dairy, Marlow’s Pizza, Phil’s One Stop, Walmart, McDonald’s, Lake Wolf Sailing Club and Dollar General.
Thanks to ABC Screenprinting, Albion, for another awesome job with the T-shirts, as usual!
Top Male finisher, as well as overall race winner this year, was Chris Lower, Albion, with a time of 22:04
Top female finisher was Sarah Lake, Albion, with a time of 25:32
Congratulations to all the participants for their effort and a race well done!!!
Chris Fairchild
Race organizer
