ALBION — The Albion Town Council gave its blessing for the fence separating Rose Hill Cemetery from Hidden Valley’s ball fields during its Oct. 12 regularly scheduled.
The fence is nearly four decades old and is rusted and in general disrepair. What will happen after it is torn down?
“We don’t know our next course of action yet,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
In a previous meeting, the council had debated the pros and cons of replacing the fence.
Those in favor of the move thought it would be better to install a new fence to maintain a barrier between children and the sanctity of the ceremony.
Some felt that the fence was no longer necessary since ball activity at that particular park has waned over the years.
Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers said after the last meeting, his department had received six messages regarding the issue. Three of the people suggested replacing the fence, the other three suggested not replacing it.
“It’s 50-50, right down the line,” Myers said.
The council eventually decided to go Myers the go-ahead to remove the fence, but held off on deciding whether the fence should be replaced or not.
Also at the meeting of Oct. 12:
• Myers reported that plans are proceeding on a new skate park likely to be constructed at Hidden Diamonds Park.
An outside group has offered to do all of the fundraising for the project. Myers is still getting his ducks in a row before the fundraising campaign can fully kick off.
“It may not be for another month or two,” Myers said. “We are moving forward.”
Myers said the estimated cost of the project to be in the $100,000-$150,000 range.
The soonest Myers said such a project could be fully completed would be some time in 2023.
• Myers also reported that the Splash Pad at Hidden Diamonds Park had used approximately 1.2 million gallons of water this summer at a cost of $4,631.75 to the park department. Myers said the usage was on par with previous years.
• The council approved Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller’s request to purchase a new truck from City Ford in Columbia City for $47,064. The truck would be a flatbed with a hoist attachment, allowing it to be used for everything from storing the leaf pickup box to the town’s wood chipper.
Miller said the purchase should delay the town’s need to replace one of his older, one-axle trucks.
Two other bids were received for the truck, but neither had the actual truck in its inventory. It would have been July or August of next year before the new truck could have been delivered.
• Town Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker reported that the town was doing OK as far as ammonia discharge levels from its sewer pond system.
“We’re still meeting our average,” Forker said. “Things will change when the weather turns on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.