ALBION — It’s not a sneak peak at what Albion will look like.
It’s more a guess as to what it could look like years down the road.
The Albion Redevelopment Commissioner amended its economic development plan for the town of Albion on Wednesday to include properties it could have a potential interest in down the road for either industrial, residential or park-land growth.
The public meeting on the issue drew appearances from several property owners who were included in the list.
Town attorney Steve Clouse spent much of the discussion assuaging those owners of their concerns:
• There was no threat of using eminent domain to obtain the properties against the wishes of the owners.
• Being on the list would not automatically change the zoning designation of that property.
• Just being on the list does not mean an offer from the town is imminent.
“It’s a road map for what the future might look like,” Clouse said. “It might not look anything like this.”
The Noble County Saddle Club, for example, was put on the list with its 20.997 acres of land across S.R. 8, north of the industrial park.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the town supports the Noble County Saddle Club and doesn’t want it to go anywhere. However, if 50 or 100 years down the road the club folds or wants to move, the town would be interested because it is contiguous or close to other current industrial property.
The redevelopment commission included 14 properties it could potentially have an interest in purchasing at some point in the future.
By including all of the properties now, the redevelopment commission could potentially act more quickly than if it wasn’t on the list, according to Woenker. The commission would still be required to get two independent appraisals for any property it wants to purchase and follow public notice laws.
“This does not obligate the commission to buy it,” Clouse said. “It does not obligate anyone to sell it.”
Clouse did call the inclusion of the properties “a giant step forward” for the town as it looks to and prepares for the future.
The following properties were added as part of the town’s amended economic development plan:
• 20.996 acres across S.R. 8, north of the industrial park, owned by the Noble County Saddle Club;
• 12 acres across S.R. 8, north of the industrial park, owned by Matthew Fred Rawles;
• 40 acres of land across S.R. 8, north of the industrial park, owned by Matthew Fred Rawles;
• 39.66 acres across S.R. 8, north of the industrial park, owned by Matthew Fred Rawles;
• 131.95 acres adjacent to the industrial park to the east, from S.R. 8 to the railroad tracks, owned by the Demaree Family Revocable Trust;
• 22.19 acres inside the current industrial park by the railroad tracks, owned by Rick and Jane Rawles;
• 105.53 acres adjacent to the industrial park at east and south sides, crosses the railroad tracks, owned by Fred and Sharon Rawles;
• 15.68 acres with access to Weber Road for the 105.53-acre plot listed above, owned by Harold and Sharon Rawles;
• 9.8 acres adjacent to the industrila park’s south side along the railroad tracks, north of the 105.53-acre plot listed above, owned by Stag III Albion LLC;
• 24.85 acres off Weber Road, adjacent to 105.53- and 15.68-acre sites above on south side, owned by Daniel and Linda Bidwell;
• 14.69 acres on C.R. North 75E, adjacent to 24.85-acre site listed above on th south side; owned by Richard and Lona Lock;
• 119.06 acres on North C.R. 75E on both sides and Weber Road, adjacent to TIF 1 at Hidden Diamonds Park and to the 24.85-acre site listed above on the south side;
• 29.43 acres on North C.R. 75E, south of the town landfill and sites above, owned by the Demaree Family Revocable Trust; and
• 19.7 acres adjacent to TIF 1 at Hidden Diamonds Park, landlocked by site above, owned by the Demaree Family Revocable Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.