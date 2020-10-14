ALBION — As its executive director, Trish Nichols knows full well how the coronavirus pandemic has affected Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
Unfortunately for her, she knows the personal toll as well.
Nichols battled COVID-19 herself toward the end of March. She had to undergo treatments at the respiratory clinic at Parkview Whitley Hospital, but never was hospitalized.
“It definitely does have residual physical effects,” Nichols said. “It has affected my heart rate and my energy levels.
“I was (initially) sick for a good 10 days. I had to go get back to work because I had to file for (payroll protection) funds.”
The federal government program to reimburse not-profits for salaries and other expenses during COVID helped Black Pine through the initial phase of the pandemic.
“That was hugely critical,” Nichols said. “Community State Bank moved mountains to help us navigate that.”
Money has become very tight at the sanctuary. Forced to shut down like the rest of the state, Black Pine reopened to guided tours Thursday through Sundays, then ended the Thursday opportunity when kids went back to school.
Currently, the park is open for guided tours only on Saturdays and Sundays through October.
Revenues are down, and the care and feeding needs of the animals that call Black Pine home didn’t change.
“My costs are pretty much fixed,” Nichols said.
Then came the realization that animals could become sick if an infected person was too near them.
Tigers at the Bronx Zoo in New York became infected by a keeper who didn’t realize he was infected early on in the pandemic. Primates can also ‘catch’ the virus from humans.
It isn’t yet known if infected animals can give the virus to humans.
With the risk of giving — or getting — the virus a real factor, Black Pine had to curtail its volunteer force — many of whom are older and thus more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
With fewer volunteers available, the park’s full-time staff had to work overtime, which only added to costs.
To protect the big cats, primates and its animal keepers, the park has had to do away with people who just want to walk around the park on their own. People used to strolling at their leisure didn’t take kindly to being forced to wear masks, one reason the walk-through visitor policy had to be ended.
“It’s a constant fight,” Nichols said of dealing with those who simply refuse to wear masks.
Those who choose to walk around the sanctuary unguided are also missing out.
“Education is a good pillar of our mission,” Nichols said. “Just walking around, you aren’t getting that.”
Nichols said she isn’t sure if the unguided walk throughs of the sanctuary will ever resume. Along with the risk of sharing viruses and illnesses, more supervised tours of the facility are better for the animals because guides can make sure there is no running and people abide by distancing requirements.
“They’re less stressed,” Nichols said.
Reducing possible exposure of animal keepers to the virus is also important. With only a limited number of staff having the qualifications to deal with some of the more dangerous animals, losing a single keeper could seriously impede the sanctuary’s ability to function at its best. Even now, Nichols struggles when fully staffed to schedule vacations.
Popular — and revenue generating — events like the annual Halloween event have been canceled, further crimping the sanctuary’s finances.
Nichols is keeping a positive attitude.
“There are some bright sides,” she said of the all of the limitations imposed by COVID-19. “Everybody gets complacent. We’re going to come out of this a leaner and meaner non-profit.”
Innovations forced upon the park by the virus include:
• moving fundraising events off the grounds;
• changing the thought process behind how the sanctuary spends money;
• forcing the sanctuary to prioritize its needs.
• the sanctuary’s mailing list has grown from 1,250 to more than 3,500.
Still, the belt tightening will need to continue until attendance revenues return.
“We can survive another year,” Nichols said. “We are relying heavily on our donors, donations and grants.”
To be more comfortable, the park needs to be more “open” by the first of May next year, Nichols said.
