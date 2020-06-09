ALBION — Renovations are ongoing at temporary office space for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, while the county tallies up more costs that will be needed to complete the move.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith spoke with the Noble County Commissioners about additional moving costs the county will need to incur to move the prosecutor down the block from its current location to 111 W. Hazel St.
The move is necessary as part of the county’s proposed $15 million county annex project. Noble County is planning to build a new annex building west of the courthouse, which will require the county to demolish the current prosecutor’s building.
The annex project will allow the county to move most of its offices under two roofs, as opposed to the approximately half-dozen now. The courts, clerk and probation departments will occupy the courthouse, while just about all other administrative offices would be located in the annex.
Noble County has already approved just shy of $300,000 to renovate the former Eagles lodge at 111 W. Hazel St. to house the prosecutor’s office for approximately 18 months during the construction.
But on Monday, Smith reported there were a few more costs that would still need to be covered.
First, while the county has already worked in the cost to extend underground fiberoptic cable to the temporary location, Smith reported that significant work will need to be done to pull networking cable through the building.
While pulling cable is something the county IT department is capable of, the amount of cabling work required was more than the county office would be able to handle, Smith said. Cost for that work would be about $4,800.
Moving expenses, with a professional mover who will aim to get the entire building transferred over the weekend of Sept. 11, will run about $9,300.
Smith also said that work will need to be done to repurpose some cubicles and other furniture to fit the new space, which may also require significant expense.
In total, it’s another chunk of change the county will need.
“We’re probably looking at $25,000-$30,000 in those expenses that we’ll need to come up from somewhere,” Smith said.
In other annex news, the county’s construction management firm Weigand is currently working on a detailed cost estimate for the building, a second that is being completed.
Previously architect American Structurepoint completed a cost estimate, which ranged between $14.55 million and $15.17 million.
The county will borrow up to $14.83 million through a 20-year bond that would be repaid with property taxes.
The county will have a follow-up meeting between Structurepoint and Weigand on June 30, Smith said.
Overall, the project remains on schedule, both to get the prosecutor office moved and prepare and bid construction of the annex itself.
“The actual progress of the project is going very well,” Smith said.
