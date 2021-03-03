STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: U.S. PRESIDENTS

ACROSS

1. Newton’s first name

6. Part of smog

9. Hissy fit

13. Human trunk

14. Form of “to be”

15. Illegal booze

16. Editorial changes

17. Crematorium jar

18. #56 Down, alt. sp.

19. *One of six Presidents named James

21. *First President previously divorced

23. Civil War’s Johnny

24. Manage without help

25. Military procedures

28. Cone-shaped quarters

30. MLB bench

35. Cowboy’s necktie

37. A whole lot

39. *Whig, e.g.

40. Resembling wings

41. Nightly necessity

43. Experience emotion

44. Large ray

46. Glacier’s deposit

47. “Watch out!” on a golf course

48. Traditional sock pattern

50. Reduced Instruction Set Computer

52. Knight’s title

53. Bypass

55. Foot digit

57. *President Chester ____

60. *He signed legislation to create Medicare

64. Fauna, Merryweather and ____, fairy godmothers

65. Expert

67. Convex molding

68. Bumpkins

69. CafÈ alternative

70. Car ways

71. Trans-Siberian Railroad city

72. Piercing part

73. Slightly drunk

DOWN

1. Any thing

2. *Trump had button on desk to order his favorite one

3. Desertlike

4. Up and about

5. Coddle

6. Half-man, half-goat

7. Legendary NHLer

8. Tragedy, or comedy, or satire

9. Cheap form of payment?

10. Before Scotia

11. Clickable picture

12. Olden day “your”

15. Be in charge, two words

20. Newspaper notices

22. What all of #70 Across do

24. Painting or poetry

25. *He beat McCain and Romney

26. Kind of cap

27. Colloquialisms

29. *First “dark horse”

31. Gamecock’s spur

32. Dessert sandwiches

33. Wombs

34. *#29 Down predecessor

36. Creative

38. 18-wheeler

42. Green pasta sauce

45. Big Island greetings

49. Australian flightless bird

51. Group of people, often in research

54. Extremely angry

56. Concluding stanza in poetry

57. *G. W. Bush to Yale, e.g.

58. Schneider and Lowe, e.g.

59. Major bike maker

60. Audience’s rejection

61. Sold in bars

62. Auto pioneer

63. Like a busybody

64. Back, to a pendulum

66. Latin dance three-step move, once

