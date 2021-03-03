STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: U.S. PRESIDENTS
ACROSS
1. Newton’s first name
6. Part of smog
9. Hissy fit
13. Human trunk
14. Form of “to be”
15. Illegal booze
16. Editorial changes
17. Crematorium jar
18. #56 Down, alt. sp.
19. *One of six Presidents named James
21. *First President previously divorced
23. Civil War’s Johnny
24. Manage without help
25. Military procedures
28. Cone-shaped quarters
30. MLB bench
35. Cowboy’s necktie
37. A whole lot
39. *Whig, e.g.
40. Resembling wings
41. Nightly necessity
43. Experience emotion
44. Large ray
46. Glacier’s deposit
47. “Watch out!” on a golf course
48. Traditional sock pattern
50. Reduced Instruction Set Computer
52. Knight’s title
53. Bypass
55. Foot digit
57. *President Chester ____
60. *He signed legislation to create Medicare
64. Fauna, Merryweather and ____, fairy godmothers
65. Expert
67. Convex molding
68. Bumpkins
69. CafÈ alternative
70. Car ways
71. Trans-Siberian Railroad city
72. Piercing part
73. Slightly drunk
DOWN
1. Any thing
2. *Trump had button on desk to order his favorite one
3. Desertlike
4. Up and about
5. Coddle
6. Half-man, half-goat
7. Legendary NHLer
8. Tragedy, or comedy, or satire
9. Cheap form of payment?
10. Before Scotia
11. Clickable picture
12. Olden day “your”
15. Be in charge, two words
20. Newspaper notices
22. What all of #70 Across do
24. Painting or poetry
25. *He beat McCain and Romney
26. Kind of cap
27. Colloquialisms
29. *First “dark horse”
31. Gamecock’s spur
32. Dessert sandwiches
33. Wombs
34. *#29 Down predecessor
36. Creative
38. 18-wheeler
42. Green pasta sauce
45. Big Island greetings
49. Australian flightless bird
51. Group of people, often in research
54. Extremely angry
56. Concluding stanza in poetry
57. *G. W. Bush to Yale, e.g.
58. Schneider and Lowe, e.g.
59. Major bike maker
60. Audience’s rejection
61. Sold in bars
62. Auto pioneer
63. Like a busybody
64. Back, to a pendulum
66. Latin dance three-step move, once
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.