ALBION — On Sept. 11, 2001, the Albion Volunteer Fire Department was called to man its station as a nervous America waited for what terrorist attack would come next.
Phil Jacob was there.
So was Mark Hunter.
Albion Fire Department Capt. Connor Marks wasn’t quite 3-years-old.
Now, thanks to Jacob and the 9/11 Survivor Tree program, the connection between that fateful day and the veteran firefighters who answered the call then and the new firefighters has taken root.
On Sunday, the Albion Fire Department held a dedication ceremony for its 9/11 Survivor Tree, a sapling taken from a Callery Pear found with snapped roots, burned and broken branches at Ground Zero in New York City.
According to information provided by the fire department, the tree was removed from the rubble and placed in the care of the New York City Parks and Recreation Department. After its recovery and rehabilitation, the tree was returned to the 9/11 Memorial in 2010.
The Survivor Tree seedling program was launched on Sept. 11, 2013, and the Albion Fire Department was offered such a tree this year.
Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber put Jacob, who has 50+ years with the department, in charge of the project. Working closely with Sara Weeks, a Noble County Master Gardener, arrangements were made for the proper planting time and care of the seedling.
The Callery Pear was planted on the north side of the fire department’s front lawn with a ceremonial stone next to it.
Amber expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Jacob and Weeks.
“They put countless hours into getting us here today,” Amber said.
The dedication ceremony began with an invocation from Pastor Brett Frymier, and included brief comments from Albion Town Council President Vicki Jellison, Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association district chairman Jerry Sprague and Amber.
“This is one of the times it’s very heartwarming to be a town leader,” Jellison said. “It reminds me of the people we have.”
Jellison said Albion has its own heroes, first responders who respond to emergencies, often involving victims they may know. She spoke of the toll such calls have on firefighters, police and EMTs.
“They probably felt like that tree — battered and beaten up,” Jellison said. “I want to thank all of them today.”
Sprague said the tree represents the best of what first responders have to offer.
“It’s an example of the resilience, perseverance and dedication of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department,” Sprague said.
Other dignitaries on hand for Sunday’s ceremony included Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman, Noble County Council president Denise Lemmon, Noble County Councilwoman Bernie Lawson, Noble County Treasurer Shelley Mawhorter, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie.
Following the ceremony, Jacob and Mark Hunter talked about their recollections of Sept. 11, 2001.
Hunter had just gotten home from a late night of dispatching and saw the second plane hit the Twin Towers. His girlfriend was working as a dispatcher in New York City, and Hunter had no idea where the dispatch center was in relation to the carnage near Ground Zero.
“I spent most of the day trying to reach her,” Hunter said.
When he saw the towers fall he was stunned.
“That was the first thing I thought — a lot of firefighters just died,” Hunter said.
The loss of so many firefighters created an impact felt across the country.
“We’re all brothers,” Jacob said of the firefighter vocation. “It was like losing a brother.”
As the firefighters who had been called to be at their station, they were ready for anything.
“There is no fear,” Jacob said. “Duty calls. We would have went.”
That kind of courage is just as evident in the new generation of firefighters. And the tree ties it all together.
“It feels like you were there,” Marks said. “This is a dangerous thing we do.”
