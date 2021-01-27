STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: SUPER BOWL
ACROSS
1. *Starr of Super Bowl I and MVP
5. Epsom or …vian-les-Bains
8. Mexican money
12. Gulf V.I.P.
13. Biblical pronoun
14. Competitive musher, e.g.
15. Saintly glow
16. From the sky and often damaging
17. Early anesthetic
18. *Halftime show performer
20. Photo editing option
21. T. S., poet
22. Chi forerunner
23. *Team with most consecutive Super Bowl appearances
25. Swindles
29. Even, to a poet
30. Slanting characters
33. Cough syrup balsam
34. Travels by air
36. “What’s up ____?”, asked by Bugs Bunny
37. Southeast Asia org.
38. German currency
39. Wb, pl.
41. 9 to 5, e.g.
42. Substitute, two words
44. Express a thought
46. Hitherto
47. Winter “fever”?
49. Brown on “Doctor Who”
51. *He has most Super Bowl appearances as a coach
55. Plural of #38 Across
56. Norse deity
57. Joie de vivre
58. *3-time Super Bowl champ, Russ ____
59. Pasturelands
60. Ready for picking
61. Black and white treat
62. *Another form of Super Bowl entertainment
63. Command, with “at”
DOWN
1. Thai currency
2. Wet nurse
3. Rub the wrong way
4. Gardener’s little helper
5. British soldier’s parade hat
6. *P in PAT
7. “____ Lang Syne”
8. *Team with most Super Bowl appearances
9. Reverberating sound
10. Slowly leak
11. NHL great
13. Opposite of atheist
14. Short version
19. ____ Island off Manhattan
22. Nervous twitch
23. Knockout
24. Below, prefix
25. *Player with most Super Bowl points scored
26. Warm down-slope wind
27. Distress signal
28. Phoenix team
29. Flock members
31. Port of Yemen
32. Tennis shot
35. *Jim Nantz’s partner
37. Savory jelly
39. A must for a comedian
40. Williams and Wright
43. Natural theology
45. Answer to “Where are you?”, two words
47. Surrendered land
48. Spy’s other name
49. Feline vibration
50. Albany-Buffalo canal
51. Cowboy’s necktie
52. Pelvic parts
53. Big letters
54. Proposal joint
55. “I” mania
