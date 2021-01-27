STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: SUPER BOWL

ACROSS

1. *Starr of Super Bowl I and MVP

5. Epsom or …vian-les-Bains

8. Mexican money

12. Gulf V.I.P.

13. Biblical pronoun

14. Competitive musher, e.g.

15. Saintly glow

16. From the sky and often damaging

17. Early anesthetic

18. *Halftime show performer

20. Photo editing option

21. T. S., poet

22. Chi forerunner

23. *Team with most consecutive Super Bowl appearances

25. Swindles

29. Even, to a poet

30. Slanting characters

33. Cough syrup balsam

34. Travels by air

36. “What’s up ____?”, asked by Bugs Bunny

37. Southeast Asia org.

38. German currency

39. Wb, pl.

41. 9 to 5, e.g.

42. Substitute, two words

44. Express a thought

46. Hitherto

47. Winter “fever”?

49. Brown on “Doctor Who”

51. *He has most Super Bowl appearances as a coach

55. Plural of #38 Across

56. Norse deity

57. Joie de vivre

58. *3-time Super Bowl champ, Russ ____

59. Pasturelands

60. Ready for picking

61. Black and white treat

62. *Another form of Super Bowl entertainment

63. Command, with “at”

DOWN

1. Thai currency

2. Wet nurse

3. Rub the wrong way

4. Gardener’s little helper

5. British soldier’s parade hat

6. *P in PAT

7. “____ Lang Syne”

8. *Team with most Super Bowl appearances

9. Reverberating sound

10. Slowly leak

11. NHL great

13. Opposite of atheist

14. Short version

19. ____ Island off Manhattan

22. Nervous twitch

23. Knockout

24. Below, prefix

25. *Player with most Super Bowl points scored

26. Warm down-slope wind

27. Distress signal

28. Phoenix team

29. Flock members

31. Port of Yemen

32. Tennis shot

35. *Jim Nantz’s partner

37. Savory jelly

39. A must for a comedian

40. Williams and Wright

43. Natural theology

45. Answer to “Where are you?”, two words

47. Surrendered land

48. Spy’s other name

49. Feline vibration

50. Albany-Buffalo canal

51. Cowboy’s necktie

52. Pelvic parts

53. Big letters

54. Proposal joint

55. “I” mania

