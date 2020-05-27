STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: TONY WINNERS

ACROSS

1. “A Visit from St. Nicholas” beginning

5. Clock std.

8. U-____

12. *Webber’s “Evita” collaborator

13. Away from wind

14. Boy Scout rank

15. Picnic invaders

16. Digestive aid

17. Change, as in the Constitution

18. *Like Tony Awards 2020

20. Entry document

21. Fill with spirits

22. 10 decibels

23. *”Kiss Me, Kate” composer/lyricist

26. Sound of leaves in wind

29. Before, archaic

30. Admirer

33. “My bad”

35. Garments

37. Barbie’s beau

38. Annoy a bedfellow

39. Result of too many drinks

40. Type of tunic

42. F in FWIW

43. Brown’s beagle

45. *M in “M. Butterfly”

47. Bar association

48. “Mack the ____”

50. *Tony winner David ____ Pierce

52. *Musical with the most wins, with The

56. *Jellicles’ cries

57. Vietnam’s neighbor

58. Flu symptom

59. Pond buildup

60. Sunrise point

61. “Just ____ ____”

62. *4-time winner Tom Stoppard’s output

63. Tap choice

64. Tallest volcano in Europe

DOWN

1. Catch-22, e.g.

2. Brown bagger

3. *Before and after intermission

4. Final six lines of a sonnet

5. Sparkle

6. More than a scuffle

7. Like a ball ready for a drive

8. *Musical with most nominations

9. *Tony nominee, “Rock of ____”

10. Longer forearm bone

11. Bulb type

13. “All ____!”

14. Roof overhang

19. Humble requests

22. Pesky, clingy plant

23. Cribbage pieces

24. Un-written exams

25. Old episode

26. *”La BohËme,” reimagined

27. Shower accessory

28. Erasable programmable read only memory

31. Thumbs-up

32. Gridiron official, for short

34. Blood fluids

36. *Coveted destination

38. Mix-up

40. Typically has April 15th as deadline

41. In the thick of

44. Falstaffian in body

46. Base of the decimal system

48. Cattle enclosure in African village

49. Pirate’s “necklace”

50. *Setting of Tony winner ‘Hadestown’

51. Vinyasa workout

52. #19 Down, sing.

53. *The Grand Slam of showbusiness, acr.

54. The Colosseum, today

55. Pura ____, or pure silk

56. Atlas page

