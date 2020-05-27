STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: TONY WINNERS
ACROSS
1. “A Visit from St. Nicholas” beginning
5. Clock std.
8. U-____
12. *Webber’s “Evita” collaborator
13. Away from wind
14. Boy Scout rank
15. Picnic invaders
16. Digestive aid
17. Change, as in the Constitution
18. *Like Tony Awards 2020
20. Entry document
21. Fill with spirits
22. 10 decibels
23. *”Kiss Me, Kate” composer/lyricist
26. Sound of leaves in wind
29. Before, archaic
30. Admirer
33. “My bad”
35. Garments
37. Barbie’s beau
38. Annoy a bedfellow
39. Result of too many drinks
40. Type of tunic
42. F in FWIW
43. Brown’s beagle
45. *M in “M. Butterfly”
47. Bar association
48. “Mack the ____”
50. *Tony winner David ____ Pierce
52. *Musical with the most wins, with The
56. *Jellicles’ cries
57. Vietnam’s neighbor
58. Flu symptom
59. Pond buildup
60. Sunrise point
61. “Just ____ ____”
62. *4-time winner Tom Stoppard’s output
63. Tap choice
64. Tallest volcano in Europe
DOWN
1. Catch-22, e.g.
2. Brown bagger
3. *Before and after intermission
4. Final six lines of a sonnet
5. Sparkle
6. More than a scuffle
7. Like a ball ready for a drive
8. *Musical with most nominations
9. *Tony nominee, “Rock of ____”
10. Longer forearm bone
11. Bulb type
13. “All ____!”
14. Roof overhang
19. Humble requests
22. Pesky, clingy plant
23. Cribbage pieces
24. Un-written exams
25. Old episode
26. *”La BohËme,” reimagined
27. Shower accessory
28. Erasable programmable read only memory
31. Thumbs-up
32. Gridiron official, for short
34. Blood fluids
36. *Coveted destination
38. Mix-up
40. Typically has April 15th as deadline
41. In the thick of
44. Falstaffian in body
46. Base of the decimal system
48. Cattle enclosure in African village
49. Pirate’s “necklace”
50. *Setting of Tony winner ‘Hadestown’
51. Vinyasa workout
52. #19 Down, sing.
53. *The Grand Slam of showbusiness, acr.
54. The Colosseum, today
55. Pura ____, or pure silk
56. Atlas page
