ALBION — The Albion Town Council wrestled with employee handbook language Tuesday, but ultimately put a bandage on the problem in order to buy time for a handbook review.
Council member John Morr proposed a motion to clarify compensation for town manager Tena Woenker to give her credit for time when she worked from home. Woenker is a salaried employee and exempt from overtime. The motion would apply to her alone, and not to other department supervisors — yet.
Morr said the employee handbook, prepared by a human resources consulting company, does not say that work hours must be in the office. The handbook says salaried employees must work “near 40 hours” but does not state an exact number.
Woenker said the issue should be resolved not just for her, but for all supervisors who may be required to work from home or outside of regular business hours.
Morr said his intent was to handle Woenker’s compensation now as a temporary fix while the town’s personnel committee works to update the employee handbook language. He wants the committee to reach consensus and then bring the topic to the council for discussion.
Town attorney Steve Clouse noted that the employee handbook language was not consistent with federal law on exempt and non-exempt employees, even though it was prepared by a company with expertise in employment law.
Council member Darold Smolinske disagreed with Morr, saying that the handbook should be “cleaned up right” for all employees instead of doing updates piecemeal.
Council president Vicki Jellison said she wants to relieve the tension among the department supervisors that the compensation issue has created. Police officers fall under a different set of employment rules.
Jellison supported the Band-Aid “for now” but wants the salary ordinance and other town documents to be consistent with the employee handbook language as soon as possible.
Clouse said the salary ordinance should be amended to reflect a minimum number of hours and that work hours may be in any location as needed for the job.
The council approved Morr’s motion on the understanding that the personnel committee will start work on the handbook at its meeting Friday.
In other business, the council spent some time sorting out the details of an invoice for the West Hazel Street change directives concerning drainage work done during the project. Woenker said the change directives originally totaled $15,800, but that amount was reduced by $3,000 when a planned tree removal didn’t happen.
The drainage work has been completed, with the Pulver Asphalt Paving invoice coming to the town after site reconstruction took place, according to clerk-treasurer Carol Selby.
Woenker said the redevelopment commission has already approved the payment of $12,800 but the council needed to sign off as well. The council agreed.
The council also approved town attorney Steve Clouse’s request to continue in that role for the town, submitting a letter outlining his terms for legal representation for the town. Clouse said he is leaving his law firm on good terms to establish his own practice with an office in Albion.
Jellison said she and Woenker sent a letter Tuesday to all employees about taking health precautions in light of Noble County’s confirmed coronavirus case. The letter advises employees not to panic and shares the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.
