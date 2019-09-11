ALBION — Albion’s 21st annual Harvest Fest will return Sept. 21-22 to the grounds of the Noble County Saddle Club, 1111 E. Main St.
Harvest Fest is a family-friendly celebration of fall that features a variety of activities for all ages, live entertainment, food, crafters, demonstrators and exhibits. Parking and admission are free, and many of the activities are also free. Proceeds benefit several area nonprofit organizations.
Harvest Fest hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Prior to the festival events getting underway each day, members of the Noble County Saddle Club will serve up breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. at the club’s pavilion.
Attendees can enjoy crafts, including “Make a Scarecrow”, a new highlight; pumpkin painting, newly updated and narrated historic horse-drawn wagon tours of Albion, kite flying, and more. On Saturday, entertainment will include performances by Central Noble’s jazz band and choir, appearances by Chippy & Tiny (the clowns), a pie baking contest to benefit Central Noble’s honor societies, karaoke and a classic car and truck cruise-in.
On Sunday, the public is invited to a community church service beginning at 10 a.m. Entertainers will include Inclognito Cloggers, an appearance by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rescue with live raptors, karaoke, Prairie Farms milk-chug contest and live music with Hubie Ashcraft and Travis Gow.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 8 a.m. — Breakfast in the pavilion
• 9:30 a.m. — Festival opening ceremony
• 10 a.m. — Central Noble Jazz Band (entertainment tent)
• 11 a.m. — Karaoke (entertainment tent)
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Make a scarecrow activity
• 11 a.m. to noon — Family craft time
• 11:30 a.m. — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon
• Noon — Central Noble Choir (entertainment tent)
• Noon to 4 p.m. — Classic car and truck cruise-in
• 1-2 p.m. — Frog jumping contest
• 1-2 p.m. — Chippy & Tiny clowns (entertainment tent)
• 1-3 p.m. — Barnyard horse pull
• 1:30 p.m. — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon
• 2 p.m. — Pie auction to benefit Central Noble National Junior High and National High School honor societies (entertainment tent)
• 3 p.m. — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon.
Sunday, Sept. 22
• 8 a.m. — Breakfast at the pavilion
• 10 a.m. — Community church service with the Rev. Brett Frymier (entertainment tent)
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Chippy & Tiny clowns (entertainment tent)
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Stunt kite flying with Dr. Tom Jansen
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Make a scarecrow
• 11:30 a.m. — Inclognito Cloggers (entertainment tent)
• noon — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon
• noon to 4 p.m. — Motorcycle cruise-in
• noon to 2 p.m. — Milk jug contest registration. Contest is at 2:30 p.m.
• 12:30 p.m. — Karaoke (entertainment tent)
• 1-2 p.m. — Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rescue (entertainment tent)
• 1:30 p.m. — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon
• 2-4 p.m. — Live music with Hubie Ashcraft and Travis Gow (entertainment tent)
• 3 p.m. — Narrated Albion history via horse-drawn wagon.
