45 years ago, May 14, 1975
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Morr bought the house on North Orange Street that was built by the building trades class at Central Noble High School.
Army Private David J. Noe, son of Mrs. Bertha Noe, Albion, was assigned as a clerk typist in the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Wash.
The Central Noble wildlife conservation students had installed fish feeders in the school pond. An effort was being made to increase the size of fish and thereby the fun of people fishing the pond.
Statistics for the first full year of operation of the Noble County EMS showed that nearly one out of every 30 persons living in Noble County or about 3% of the population utilized the Noble County EMS. A total of 1,210 runs were made during the first year for an average of 100.8 runs per month, with an average monthly tax draw for the county of $2,785.01.
Two famous Buick names — Skylark and Special — were back in the line for 1975.
Mrs. Floy Polston received a gift from Asbury United Methodist Church for her years of singing with the choir. Rev. Foulke presented the award on Recognition Day at the church.
Asbury United Methodist Church recognized Central Noble graduates who attended their church. Those recognized were: LeAnn Boggs, Angela Brown, Stan Elser, Wyatt Gaff, Jan Morgan, Ginny Peters, Kris Portmus, Susan Price and Sally Shultz.
On May 17, 1975, there was going to be an Open House at Central Noble School for the Junior-Senior Prom. The Senior Class would choose a King and Queen. The Queen candidates were Melinda Hass, Jan Marshall and Jan Morgan. The King candidates were Stan Elser, Rory Parkinson and Lynn Sickafoose. The Juniors would pick a Princess and Prince. The candidates for Princess were: Mindy Gage, Karen Leatherman and Sue Pearson. The Prince candidates were: Pat Cole, Kim Ott and Mark Prucinsky.
25 years ago, Jan. 11, 1995
Albion Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. 97 conducted an installation of officers for 1995 on Jan. 7, 1995. Installed were, Randy Grayless, Senior Deacon; Vern Wilson, Junior Deacon; Earl Shuster, Secretary; and George McWilliams, Chaplain. Brian Portmus was Senior Warden, Mark Shellman, Worshipful Master and Robert Shellman, Senior Steward. Other officers were Kerry Wilson, Junior Warden; Mark Klopfenstein, Junior Steward; Lowell Price, Marshal; Larry Leffel, Treasurer and Ed Stringfellow, Tyler.
Nichole Plummer, rural Kendallville, left for a 10-week experience of a lifetime. She was one of 12 U. S. youth selected to participate in The Ship of World Youth 1995 cruise from Japan to Australia, Fiji, Tahiti, Ecuador, Mexico and Hawaii. Sponsored by the Japanese government, the program was intended to foster international goodwill and promote cultural exchange.
Duane Guthrie retired on Dec. 23, 1994, after 37 years of service with the U. S. Postal Service.
Dale and Anita Sherman, Albion, became the parents of a daughter, Taylor Loraine, on Christmas Day 1994 at Parkview Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kirkpatrick of Albion celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Jan. 15, 1995, with an open house at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion. Charles and Mary were married on Dec. 3, 1953.
Jeff Mault of Wawaka, son of Jim and Darlene Mault, had been selected to participate on the East-West Baseball Ambassadors summer tour to Beijing, China.
If basketball had a 10-point rule, Central Noble would have eliminated Fremont in the first quarter of play. Central Noble dominated the whole game, scoring in the double digits each quarter of the Northeast Corner Conference game. The final score was 80-49, advancing the Cougars to the NECC tourney game against Westview.
Central Noble’s Athlete of the Week was Brett Freeman. Brett scored 27 points and had six assists in the game against Fremont.
Robert and Janet Miller of Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Brenda, to John Moyer Jr., son of John and Sandra Moyer of New Haven. The couple were planning an April 8 wedding at Sparta United Church of Christ in Kimmell.
Orland and Judith Leitch of Albion attended their son’s graduation from the Basic Noncommissioned Officer’s Course at Fort Campbell, Ky. Sgt. Martin J. Leitch was a 1985 graduate of Central Noble High School and was assigned to 1st Battalion 327th Infantry 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.
Melissa Jan Brenneke and Michael James Meroney were married on Dec. 3, 1994, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion. Parents of the bride were JoSue Kirkpatrick and Phil McCoy of Albion. The groom’s parents were Lanny and Kathy Meroney of Ligonier.
10 years ago, Jan. 13, 2010
Republican Noble Circuit Court Judge G. David Laur, announced he would file in the spring to run for re-election.
Busche’s annual awards banquet was held at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. More than 458 employees and guests enjoyed American, Italian and Chinese cuisine while being entertained by the Ball State Code Red Dancers. The highlight of the evening was presentation of Service and President’s Awards. The criteria for the President’s Award was: Safe Working Habits, Exceptional Quality Performance, Perfect Attendance and Commitment to Educational Goals. Recipients of this award received a plaque and check for $500. Those receiving the award included: Reynaldo Ortiz, Michael Cole, Kent Meyer, Trent Parker, Kevin Derrow, Dean Kreicik, Jim Stewart, Rory Young, Brian Joseph and Nick Busche.
John and Shalmar (Kondas) Rowe were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married in Auburn on Jan.17, 1970.
The Noble County Commissioners voted to amend the 2010 to 2011 County Economic Development Income Tax (CEDIT) Plan to include two years of funding for log jam removal on the North Branch of the Elkhart River.
Local representatives attended a press conference in Fort Wayne to announce that an industrial site in Albion had met all qualifications to be a Certified Site. Those attending were: Albion Town Manager Beth Shellman, Noble County Economic Development Corporation executive director Rick Sherck; Mark Williams, President of Strategic Development Group; Keith Leatherman, Barb Leatherman, representing Monarch Development, Inc., and Tim Christopher, a member of Albion’s Redevelopment Commission.
