44 years ago, April 28, 1976
Staff Sgt. Dennis L. Eamick, whose parents were Mr. and Mrs. W. F. Eamick, Jr., Albion, had graduated from the U.S. Air Force Security Service Non-commissioned Officers Leadership School at Goodfellow AFB, Texas. Eamick who was trained in military management and supervision, was a voice processing technician at Chicksands RAF Station, England.
The Albion New Era had printed the primary ballots for Noble County. The New Era was the only newspaper in the county with a press adequate to print the ballots by letter press. The New Era had been doing its own printing since Dick Prickett took over the paper in 1940.
A million dollar April rain fell over the weekend in Noble County but much of its value was shattered on Sunday night and Monday with freezing temperatures and frost.
Miss Bonar played the organ at Sunday services at Asbury United Methodist Church. She was a very talented musician.
Marcia Keister received a degree in social work at Goshen College. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Keister.
Susan Peterson also received a degree in social work. Her parents were Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Peterson.
25 years ago, Nov. 13, 1995
A commercial pesticide company responsible for a chemical spill at Skinner Lake had reimbursed the Department of Natural Resources $23,798 for damages and lost recreational use at the 123-acre Noble County Lake.
Rex Cole, Sr. of rural Albion was severely injured in a farm accident in a field near Brimfield. Cole had been using a baler to bale corn stalks when the baler became plugged. Cole’s right arm became caught in a belt on the machine and before he could free himself, the arm was severed above the elbow. He then walked from the field and called 911. He was taken by ambulance to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and underwent surgery. In talking with a staff member of the Albion New Era he showed his good sense of humor when he laughingly said, “When they fit me with an artificial arm, it is going to be six feet long so I can change a light bulb like normal people.
“I’m alive, and have lots to be thankful for,” he concluded.
The Central Noble boys’ basketball team made its first win of the season against Garrett, 78-67. Josh Munson was chosen as Athlete of the Week as he was instrumental in the win. Josh had 22 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Andrea Clouse had received the Principal’s Leadership Award from Herff Jones Inc. The Central Noble High School senior was nominated based on her demonstrated ability to combine academic excellence with exemplary leadership roles in her school and community.
10 years ago, Dec. 15, 2010
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Albion was given a beautiful antique Nativity scene by Richard Winebrenner.
Approximately 100 people braved the elements to attend the Central Noble Ministerial Association’s presentation of “Remember the Manger.” Cast members included: Pastor Phyllis, Justin and Lillian Smoot; Pastor Jim Haugen; Pastor Dave, Nicole, Mary, Megan, Julia and Victoria Sheffield; Pastor Wray McCalestor; Pastor Doug Keenan; Pastor Gary Weeks; Pastor Brett Frymier and the community choir directed by LeeAnn Perry.
Two men who had served on their township advisory boards for several years were honored during the Annual Noble County Trustee Association dinner — Nelson LeCount who was first elected to the Elkhart Township Advisory board in 1978 and York Township Advisory Board member Lee McGuire, who had served since 1970.
Mr. and Mrs. Max Strater were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 13, 1960, in Albion by the Rev. Lytell.
The seniors of the Cougar wrestling team were Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School. They were: Trenton Gemmill, son of JoAnn & Todd Gemmill; Pvt. Duran Griffith, son of Annette Steffe; Josh Isaac, son of Bonnie and Jeff Isaac; Manager Becca Marshall, daughter of Betsy and Kevin Marshall; Benjamin Pearson, son of Donna Pearson and Hal Pearson; Will Relue, son of Jon and Kenna Gray; and Tyler Rimmel, son of Lisa and Eric Rimmel.
