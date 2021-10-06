“I need a subject,” I told my daughter as I sat down at my computer.
I often told my daughter that at the start of a week. She often responded with a subject, not in so many words but as a question, as she did this time, “When was the last time you wrote about snakes?”
There was my subject — snakes.
My daughter had seen a snake a couple days before. She had been driving on a country road and there was a snake in the road ahead of her. She told me about it when she got home. She said she had stopped to keep from running over it, then watched as it crossed the road in front of her.
Snakes, when was the last time I had written about snakes? I don’t remember.
“Snake,” in my encyclopedia, an old one, is about the Snake River. Make the word plural, snakes, and my encyclopedia states “See Serpent.” Under Serpent the encyclopedia states “Serpents or Snakes, nearly 3,000 species are known, they form one of the principal groups of living reptiles. . . Snakes ordinarily may be distinguished from other reptiles in having the two halves of the lower jaw connected only by an elastic ligament; in having lost both the pineal opening on top of the head and the upper (temporal) arch of the cheek; and in having the brain case enclosed at the front… All snakes lack movable eyelids, external ear openings, and breast bones.”
Snakes — nearly 3,000 species!
I can’t name 10. Yet I’m certain I’ve written about snakes, at least once. Writing about snakes will be a learning experience.
As boys, my brother and I hunted snakes and killed them. We didn’t know their names. But that didn’t matter. Snakes were bad. Hadn’t we heard Dad, and other men say, often, “The only good snake is a dead snake.” Those same men often said, “Every big hawk is a chicken hawk.”
We called snakes we saw garter snakes, or milk snakes. We might have recognized a rattlesnake but we never saw one. We might have recognized a puff adder but we never saw one of those either, nor did we ever see a cobra, another snake we might have recognized.
Interestingly I have seen rattlesnakes now and, just as interesting as seeing the rattlesnake, the first one I ever saw wasn’t in Iowa, my home state, or in Indiana where I have lived for many years, but by a big rock at the side of the trail to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Garter snake, milk snake, rattlesnake, that’s three, what about the other 697 snakes? Well, from my encyclopedia I have many more names of snakes, black snake, gopher snake, ring-necked snake, rat snake, whip snake, mud snake, hog-nosed snake. water snake, copperhead, coral snake, indigo snake and on and on.
My daughter had a pet snake. She kept it in an aquarium with a lid and fed it mice, white mice, purchased at a pet store. I don’t remember how long she had it but more than a year. She cleaned the cage once a week, most weeks, and I held the snake while she cleaned the cage. She was married at the time she had the snake and her husband could have held the snake but he wouldn’t touch it.
Many people are afraid of snakes. Some snakes are poisonous and will bite and the bite can be fatal. Every year a few people in the U.S. die of poisoning by a snake bite.
I’m going to take my daughter’s suggestion. I’m going to write about snakes. It will be, as I wrote, a learning experience, for me and for at least some of my readers.
