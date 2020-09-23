44 years ago, Jan. 7, 1976
Both Big Ten teams lost their bowl games. Ohio State was defeated by UCLA and Michigan lost to Oklahoma.
Rebecca Ellen Gray of Bear Lake was engaged to be married to Carson Roberts of Kendallville. The wedding was planned for Feb. 14, 1976.
The Central Noble Cougar boys basketball team added its seventh straight victory by defeating Jimtown, 65-58. The team’s impressive record was drawing attention statewide and it had honorable mention on the list of the 10 best teams. Cougars scoring: Mike Young 23; Rex Gallmeyer 2; Steve Richter 12; Terry Dazey 10; Greg Wetzel 8; Jeff Schlotterback 7; and Jim Richey 3.
In what was probably a first time for Noble County, the recount in the election for auditor resulted in a tie vote. By mutual agreement of the candidates for this office, Mrs. Ruth Anna Young will serve one-half of the four-year term and Jack Reidenbach of Wawaka the last two.
Under a new law which did away with the Justice of Peace system, Jerry Carson of Wolf Lake, an attorney, had been sworn in as a combined Noble-Whitley County judge. These judges would serve during 1976 and could run for election in November for a four-year term.
25 years ago, Aug. 30, 1995
After three weeks of very intense hard work by the staff, volunteers and paid movers, the new Noble County Public Library was ready for patrons. Library Director Linda Shultz said that 4,350 items were loaned during the first week of operation in the new building.
Members of the Noble County Public Library Board of Trustees were feeling pride for the new library facility that opened on Aug. 21, 1995. Members were : Rhonda Stoffer, Darwin Sievers, Debra Lane, Betty Lash, Eleanor Steller and Grace Spohr.
Three new teachers and a new principal would be encouraging students to expand their educational horizons at Central Noble Middle School this school year, 1995-96. Sabrina LeMaster would be teaching science and Brett Crousore was the new social studies teacher. David McWhorter was moving from teaching math and computer science to the principal position and Jennifer Mills was going to be the new instrumental music teacher.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Tony Forker. Central Noble’s senior fullback rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ come-from-behind win over rival West Noble. Forker also ran for one two-point conversion and set up another Central Noble touchdown with a 78-yard run.
All WHAC selection Heidi Stohlman of Albion had returned to the women’s tennis team for her third season at Tri-State University in Angola. She was going to be joined this year by her sister Jodie Stohlman. As a sophomore, Jodi was expected to immediately impact the Thunder. Both were Central Noble graduates.
Justin Stump of Washington Township added another trophy to his collection when his combined points and performance placed him at the top in the 15-year-old novice class in National Bicycle League BMX competition. He was now entitled to use the number 1 on the front of his bike. Justin was a sophomore at West Noble High School.
Navy Seaman Recruit Donald Mullins, son of Darrel and Mazel Mullins, Albion, completed U. S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.
10 years ago, Aug. 31, 2010
The 2010 Art and Jeanne Howard 4-H Scholarship was awarded to Katie Brumbaugh. She was also winner of the 2010 Round Robin 4-H Showmanship contest.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were Matt Pounds and Qiana Simon. Both of these players completed a ‘hat trick’ (three goals in a game) in their respective soccer matches this past week to lead their teams to victory.
Helping get the school year started right, residents of North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehab Center in Albion delivered pencil pouches filled with pencils, erasers and a pencil sharpener to students at Albion and Wolf Lake elementary schools.
Berry and Sandy (Meyer) Smith, Columbia City, were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 10, 1960, in Lombard, Illinois at the home of John and Eleanor Morgan. They had three daughters, Barbara, Debra and Michelle, all of Albion.
The Noble County Commissioners put the K2 ban on the fast track by suspending their rules and passing the ordinance on the first reading. The ordinance prohibited “the purchase, possession, sale and offering for sale substances containing synthetic cannabinoid, sometimes known as ‘Spice’ or ‘K2” and providing penalties. Violations would become effective immediately, following the required second publication of the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.