Boys Soccer
Central Noble defeats Prairie Heights
ALBION — The Central Noble boys soccer team defeated Prairie Heights, 3-1, on Aug. 23.
Central Noble assists and goals were provided by Josh Sexton, Drake Cavanaugh, Jonah Hopf and Cameron Elias. Tucker Jordan recorded 10 saves in goal.
On Aug. 25, the Cougars fell to Lakeland, 3-1.
Hopf and Elias teamed up on the lone Cougar goal. Jordan had nine saves.
Volleyball
Cougars win 2
ALBION — The Central Noble volleyball team defeated Lakewood Park Christian School, 3-2, on Aug. 16
Maddison Vice and Haddi Hile each scored three aces. Kelsee Lutz had six kills. Lydia Replogle had two blocks. Kyndal Pease had a team-high 18 digs. Kennedy Vice had 18 assists.
On Aug. 18, the Cougars defeated Bremen, 3-2.
Replogle and Lutz led the way with 10 kills each. Ella Zolman had six solo blocks. Pease had 20 digs and Bella Worman had 15 digs. Kennedy Vice had 29 assists. Replogle and Lutz each scored 10 kills.
On Aug. 23, Central Noble was swept by Wawasee, 3-0.
Pease had two aces. Kyleigh Egolf and Hile each had seven digs.
On Aug. 25, the Cougars fell to Eastside, 3-1.
Replogle had six kills. Zolman had seven blocks. Worman chipped in with 14 assists. Egolf led the Cougars with 12 digs.
On Aug. 27, Central Noble won its first game of the Westview Invitational by knocking off South Bend Adams in straight sets, 2-0.
Pease had three aces, four kills and 12 digs. Kennedy Vice had 10 assists. Lutz added four kills. Zolman and Worman each had five blocks.
On Aug. 27, Central Noble was blanked by Elkhart Christian Academy, 3-0.
Jordan had 15 saves in the loss.
Girls Soccer
