ALBION — Opening statements and presentation of evidences are set to begin today in the attempted murder trial of Cameron Berkes, after jury selection took the entire day Tuesday.
Jury selection extended across seven rounds into the early evening Tuesday as prosecutors and the defense worked through a jury pool in order to select their 12 jurors and two alternates.
Now, today, attorneys will begin the day with opening statements before prosecutors begin to lay out their case.
Berkes, of Albion, faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Berkes is charged in relation to an October 2018 domestic incident in which police allege he fired a 9-millimeter handgun at least five times at his wife in their High Street home in Albion.
According to court documents, Berkes became upset with his wife, believing she was cheating on him. At some point, he allegedly grabbed his wife’s Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun and began to shoot at her.
His wife told investigators that after he fired at her the first time, she ran down the hall and Berkes pushed her down, causing her to fall. The wife said that at one point she went to the living room, asking him to give her the gun. According to court documents, the wife told police she was hiding around a corner when he allegedly fired again.
Charging documents indicated Berkes fired at least five shots during the incident. His wife was not hit by any of the bullets.
Originally charged with lesser charges, the administration of Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery opted to file the more serious Level 1 felony count of attempted murder in 2019 after further reviewing the case.
The sentencing range for a Level 1 felony is 20-40 years in prison, if convicted. A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of two to 12 years, and a Level 6 felony is six months to 2 1/2 years jail.
On Tuesday morning, the court convened to begin selected a 12-person jury and two alternates. The jury pool had been divided into a morning and afternoon session to mitigate crowding issues with parking in downtown Albion as well as space in the courtroom.
On Tuesday morning, 21 jurors were available in the potential pool and attorneys ended up keeping eight of those and dismissing the other 13. In the afternoon session with closer to 30 potential jurors available, the last six were selected while 13 were dismissed.
After an introduction and some initial explanations from Judge Robert Kirsch about the case before them, the prosecution and defense both had an opportunity to make “mini-openings” to discuss a few matters of law that will be pertinent to the case.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred, who is leading the state’s effort, spent his time discussing a few different terms of law related to the charges included “reckless,” “knowingly” and “specific intent to kill.”
Mildred honed in on the specific intent to kill, since it is a key element the state will have to prove in its case on the attempted murder charge.
The main point Mildred made to the prospective jurors is that the intent doesn’t have to be directly stated by the defendant, such as in a person saying “I’m going to kill you,” but that it can be inferred from the actions of a person during an incident.
“No direct statement of intent is required,” Mildred explained. “You can find that intent from the circumstances that surround it.”
Mildred also took a moment to note that voluntarily intoxication is not a defense to the mental aspects required in consideration of a case, that it does not absolve a person of their actions afterward.
Alcohol was stated as one potential factor in Berkes’ cases.
Defense attorney Greg Fumarolo made briefer statements, reminding jurors that it is the burden of the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime of attempted murder hinges on intent.
“Attempted murder requires a specific intent to kill and I don’t believe the evidence will show … there is any specific intent to kill.”
Both sides then had opportunities to question jurors in an attempt to root out any potential biases.
Mildred’s questions remained fairly generic, asking jurors about whether they understood and could accept different aspects of the law including guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the state’s burden to prove and impartiality of witnesses.
Fumarolo’s questions were a little more pointed as he asked jurors questions about if they had any history with domestic violence and whether people were gun owners.
About half of the jurors who were called in the morning session indicated they were gun owners of some time, with several of those also owning handguns. In the afternoon, at least two more gun owners were kept on the jury panel.
To the gun owners in the group, Fumarolo followed up with questions asking them, if they needed to, how they would fire those weapons to inflict lethal damage to another person.
One juror commented that would be accomplished by “two the chest, one to the head,” which Fumarolo built on to suggest that a person intended to kill would shoot at the body or head.
In the second group of jurors in the morning, Fumarolo expanded on that concept asking whether people would shoot down at the floor or to the sides of a person if their aim was to kill them.
Although neither side has presented any argument or evidence yet, the questioning Tuesday suggests the defense will present arguments that Berkes did not intend to kill his wife because he was not shooting directly at her as one might expect from someone wanting to kill another person.
By the afternoon session, Mildred was already attempting to pour water on that burgeoning defense, asking gun questions of his own by suggesting that even when target shooting and calmly, deliberately taking aim at a mark, people frequently don’t hit it, even if they intend to.
“Intent doesn’t necessarily mean accuracy,” Mildred said.
In two rounds of selection Tuesday morning, eight of 14 jurors were seated.
At the lunch break, Kirsch opted to release the eight jurors who had been selected, ensuring that the case would not open in earnest until Wednesday morning. Jurors who indicated they knew some of the potential witnesses in the case, had prior knowledge of it due to media coverage or had been involved in or knew someone who had gone through a domestic issue have been among those dismissed.
Following lunch, it took another four rounds to try to fill the remaining six seats on the jury.
In the third grouping, one woman was kept while five other jurors were dismissed. In the fourth pass, another woman was retained while four other people were dismissed.
With three spots left to fill in the sixth round, attorneys opted to keep two men. For the final seat in the seventh round, an older military veteran was the last to be seated and was agreed to by both sides.
The final gender makeup of the jury after splitting 4-4 at lunch ended with eight men and six women.
The panel skews a little on the younger side, with more young and middle-aged jurors than seniors. Several of the jurors are gun owners or at least have experience firing handguns, as revealed by questioning.
Jurors who had history with domestic violence, who knew law enforcement officers involved in the case or who were familiar with some of the details from previous media coverage were among the groups routinely dismissed from service.
The trial continues this morning at 8 a.m. with swearing in of the jury, initial jury instruction, opening statements and then the beginning of the state’s presentation.
The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the day Friday.
