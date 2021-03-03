The weather forecast on TV last night predicted 6-8 inches of snow beginning at one o’clock in the morning.
That was followed by a list of school delays in the morning. It is now 4:30 in the morning and less than an inch of new snow has fallen since yesterday. The weather forecast yesterday evening seems to have been wrong. But was it completely wrong or was it just the date that was wrong?
Will we get 6-8 inches of snow tonight?
Weather, everybody talks about it, Dad said often. He watched the color of the sky and claimed that when the sky got greenish there would soon be hail. Acting on this, I remember one afternoon when we were downtown, the sky became greenish and Dad drove home hurriedly to get the car in the garage, to protect it from hail. We got hail. My brother and I went out in the yard and picked up some hail stones. Then my grandfather called to us to get in the basement, there was a twister, a tornado.
We got a tornado. It broke windows, upset furniture and tore off the front porch. It uprooted nearly all the trees in the yard. It blew the garage away and laid one tree across the car, crushing the roof down to the level of the backs of the seats and shattering the windows.
When thunder rumbled, as it did often on hot summer days in Iowa, mother let my brother and I put on our swimsuits and went out in the rain. But when lightning flashed Mother called us in.
I was a teenager when I left Iowa. I went on a ship, sailed across the Atlantic, sailed to Bremerhaven, Germany, with Dad and Mother. Dad was then in the Army. I returned to the U.S. to go to college and after I graduated I joined the Navy. On a training cruise I was on a ship in a hurricane.
After graduating from college, as an ensign in the Navy, I was assigned to a ship, a destroyer in the Pacific. While I was aboard that destroyer I saw and experienced typhoons which are the same as hurricanes except in the Pacific Ocean, hurricanes are in the Atlantic.
A typhoon was the most severe storm I ever experienced. It was while I was aboard the destroyer. We were steaming to Japan, had passed Midway Island, where I saw Laysan albatrosses, and were low on fuel so we couldn’t steam out of the path of the storm. The ship rolled 52 degrees to port and to starboard.
The waves were taller than the masts of our ship. When we went over the crest of a wave the bow plunged out of sight and the stern came out of the water. The entire ship shook. The captain had more than 20 years service in the Navy, much of that time on ships, said it was the worst storm he had ever seen.
We were steaming together, a division of four destroyers, scheduled to enter port, Sasebo, Japan, in the morning. But we were slowed, delayed. Three of us entered Sasebo in the afternoon, the fourth ship didn’t get in until the following morning.
I’ve seen, or experienced, a tornado, hurricanes and typhoons, all more severe than a 6-8-inch snow storm, or I thought I had. But now I’m told it and has been, moving more slowly than anticipated. Now, instead of hitting us early this morning it will be here late this evening. And it will deliver 7-10 inches of snow, not 6-8.
Six to 8 inches of snow, 7-10, either is enough to keep me in the house, where I will read, write, watch the birds at the feeders outside, and take our dogs out now and then.
