(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series of articles on Nick Busche, the Albion entrepreneur and manufacturing legend who turned a three-employee operation into a CNC machining juggernaut. He is once again ramping up manufacturing efforts in Albion.)
ALBION — It took 14 years for Nick Busche to go from three employees to a $100 million CNC machining giant.
Eager to get back into manufacturing after a nearly four-year hiatus, Busche sits in the conference room of his latest venture, NA Busche, talking about the future.
He once again owns the three buildings at the hill located at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 150E. The buildings are empty, with no manufacturing equipment in sight. He is investing $2.6 million into the buildings to get them ready for the next step.
He’s not cemented plans for what that venture will look like, but he’s got lofty goals. And don’t expect the years to mount before he reaches them, in particular that $100 million sales mark.
“I think I can do it in five,” Busche said. “What I did in 14, I’m going to do in five. I’ll be disappointed if we’re not.”
But first things first. Busche has received a tax abatement on those scheduled improvements for the three factories, totaling some 136,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
According to his abatement request, he plans to start manufacturing again in Albion in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. By the end of 2023, he plans on having 100 employees, paying an average of $30 per hour.
Can Busche work his magic again? Don’t bet against him.
Mark Stengel is executive vice president of sales at Des Plaines, Illinois, based IMS Companies, an industrial machinery and equipment company with an estimated 2,000 employees.
Stengel has competed against Busche for more than 20 years.
“I have a lot of respect for him,” Stengel said. “I’m a competitor. He leads by example. He’s there. He puts the time in.”
Stengel said a key factor in Busche’s success is his ability to bring people into his company and find the perfect fit for them. He then empowers those people to do what they do best.
“Anyone can buy machines,” Stengel said. “It’s the people.”
Klint Kammerer of Kammerer Dynamics Inc., a metal fabrication shop, has known Busche for more than two decades.
“Nick knows how to win, that’s the bottom line,” Kammerer said. “He knows how to make it work.”
At 60, Busche is starting over again.
Older? Sure. Wiser? You bet.
Slowing down some? Not a chance.
“I’ve still got the same vision and drive and want to take care of people,” Busche said.
Kammerer said when Nick Busche talks about starting a business, it’s good for the local economy.
“There always seem to be jobs when he opens a business,” Kammerer said.
A sales goal of $100 million in five years. From scratch.
Not bad for a York Township boy who grew up on his parents’ dairy farm.
When he was 12 or 13, Busche said he saw an advertisement for a Gantt chart, a way of looking at a dairy operation in a glance. He thought the Gantt chart would be a way of making things more efficient on the farm so he contacted the company.
Low and behold, some time later, a saleman showed up on the farm, asking for Nick Busche. The last thing the salesman probably expected was a 12 or 13 year old boy.
The salesman left the farm without a sale, but the drive to find a better way has stayed with Busche throughout his professional life.
But success doesn’t just happen. You have to work for it.
Busche said when he was in middle school, he came home and told his father he had made the basketball team. His father, Oscar, told him that he wasn’t going to play sports.
“’The sooner you learn to work, the better off you will be,’” he recalled his father telling him.
He was sure it was a difficult blow at the time, but he now appreciates his father’s work ethic.
“He was old school,” Busche said. “I wouldn’t trade my childhood for anything.”
So as a junior in high school, he started working full-time after school at Dexter Axle in Albion.
Albion Town Council President Vicki Jellison, who was a couple of years behind Busche in high school, said he was “ornery,” but he also had that something special.
“I knew he would go places, and he would take Albion places,” Jellison said. “He’s done a lot for the community. I’m glad to see him back.”
By the time he was 23, Busche was a tool-room supervisor at Dexter.
Busche started his own machining businesses, Hi-Tech, in 1989. He left Dexter Axle in 1991, and eventually sold Hi-Tech to Citation in 1996, joining Morris Hackney’s company.
Eventually, Citation wanted to do away with machining castings not made by the company. Busche received permission to start his own business and was allowed to keep that work under his own brand while he still worked for Citation.
Citation eventually wanted Busche to sell off that business.
In 1997, Busche incorporated his own business again with three employees. In 1999, he left Citation and concentrated all his efforts on his own company.
Larry Hiler, 76, is the retired president of Hiler Industries. HIler Industries operates four facilities in the northwestern part of Indiana, with foundries producing alloyed iron, gray iron and ductile iron as well as a CNC machine shop.
Hiler provided the original capital investment in Busche’s efforts, partnering with the fledgling enterprise, convincing other members of his family to also invest.
“The only way I would (invest) is if (Busche) would come along and run it,” Hiler said. “Nick is the best operator I’ve ever seen. He’s a real go-getter.”
Busche Performance Group took off.
By 2008, 10 years in, and Busche Performance Group had sales of $58 million. The Great Recession of 2009 saw sales drop to $41 million. But the company rebounded in 2010, achieving $80 million in sales.
Something Busche frequently brings up as an analogy is the mouse trap. It seems effective, but if you can find a way to make it more efficient, more cost-effective, if you can somehow streamline the production process — you will corner the market.
And that’s exactly what Busche’s company did with machining parts.
In 2014, something happened that would have am inadvertent, lasting effect on Busche Performance Group. Some members of the Hiler family wanted to divest.
“It was time for them to move on,” Busche said.
To buy out those family members’ financial interest, and to continue the company’s rapid growth, Busche needed a new investor.
He shopped around for a private equity firm that could provide the kind of capital to do both of those things. He had multiple interested firms.
Busche eventually made his choice, and he admits now that he chose wrong.
“I just picked the wrong horse in 2014,” Busche said. “I still think about that. A lot of families got hurt. I made a mistake.”
It’s not a mistake Busche plans on repeating.
“I’m not giving up control again,” Busche said.
(Editor’s Note: In part two, Nick Busche talks about starting over and what continues to drive him)
