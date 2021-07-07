ALBION — If you think your painting chores are considerable, think again.
The George Kountoupes Painting Company from Lincoln Park, Michigan, is finishing up work on painting the south water tower in Albion. Now that’s a painting nightmare.
The company has been in Albion for nearly two months, working seven days a week when the weather allows, according to Town Manager Tena Woenker.
The $333,400 project had been a long time coming.
Water Department Superintendent Terry Forker said the tower has been repainted twice since its was built in the 1970s. When it came time to paint the tower again, putting a third extra coat wasn’t going to work.
And since the initial coat of paint had lead in it, something which was permissible in the 1970s, the George Kountoupes Painting Company not only had to strip the large structure, which can hold 300,000 gallons of water, but it had to collect all of the paint containing any lead due to environmental regulations.
Once that paint was collected, the water tower could be painted.
The work done on the south water tower has been much more than cosmetic. The same crew responsible for the painting has been making repairs and upgrades to the tower, according to Woenker. Those have included the construction of stairs inside of the tower as well as the installation of catwalk with railing along the exterior.
Once the tower is complete, Forker said two rounds of tests of water have to be completed to ensure that it is safe. Then the filling process will begin.
Larry Olivero, project foreman for Kountoupes, said the rain and windy weather have slowed the project down. But if all goes well, by the end of this week the company’s work should be done.
Olivero said the new tower will have four coats of fresh paint on it, using a total of approximately 300 gallons of paint.
Water gets into the tower, Forker explained, after it has been treated at the treatment plant. The town uses, on average, approximately 300,000 gallons of water per day.
The town pumps from its wells to keep pressure in all of its water lines. After that pressure is reached, any excess water goes into either the north or south water towers.
Once the water level in the towers reach a certain benchmark, the pumps automatically shut off and the water in the towers is used to supply the town’s needs — both residential and industrial. After the level of water drops to a certain point in the towers, the pump activate and the process repeats itself.
