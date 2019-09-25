STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: AUTHORS’ LAST NAMES

ACROSS

1. Relating to blood

6. Yard patch

9. Mrs. in Kˆln

13. Swelling of human organs

14. Grazing field

15. Not jocks

16. Take puppy from a pound

17. ____ De Triomphe

18. Blast from the past

19. *Joanne “Kathleen”

21. *Susan Eloise

23. Big head

24. Pre-hurricane wind

25. Her special day was May 12, 2019

28. Kent State state

30. Genuflect in submission

35. Afghanistan’s neighbor

37. Wood sorrels

39. Mr. Ed’s remark

40. Kudrow or Presley

41. *Herbert George

43. Kosher establishment

44. Approaches

46. Eating protocol

47. Edible fat

48. Provoke

50. Water carrier

52. Prior to, prefix

53. Comes before riches

55. Homer Simpson’s neighbor

57. *James Matthew

60. *Sidonie-Gabrielle

64. Mood disorder

65. Koko the gorilla, e.g.

67. More unfriendly

68. Marcia, Jan, Greg, Peter, Cindy, Bobby, e.g.

69. Singer-songwriter Stewart

70. “Peter, Peter Pumpkin ____”

71. Wet nurse

72. Get the picture

73. Dentist’s request

DOWN

1. “____ no evil...”

2. Cocoyam

3. Garfield’s cry

4. Like horn of plenty

5. Saddle-tightening strap

6. Smelting waste

7. “____ the ramparts...”

8. Putin’s R&R spot

9. Hat material

10. Make over

11. Similar

12. “____ it or lose it!”

15. Continued

20. “No way” partner

22. Type or kind

24. Puck-catchers

25. *Alan Alexander

26. Architectural projection

27. Kenyan warrior

29. Coffee choice

31. What one does at the altar

32. Secure with ropes

33. Spectator

34. *Elwyn Brooks

36. Narcotics agent, for short

38. A whole bunch

42. Dictation taker

45. Sir, in Shakespeare’s play

49. Mai ____

51. FEMA help

54. Spirograph pieces

56. Kind of sticker

57. *Lyman Frank

58. Tolstoy’s Karenina

59. *Poet Adrienne or essayist Frank

60. Surrender land

61. Mambo king Puente

62. Casual summer wear

63. Blunders

64. Sloan or Wharton degree

66. *Edgar Allan

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.