STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: AUTHORS’ LAST NAMES
ACROSS
1. Relating to blood
6. Yard patch
9. Mrs. in Kˆln
13. Swelling of human organs
14. Grazing field
15. Not jocks
16. Take puppy from a pound
17. ____ De Triomphe
18. Blast from the past
19. *Joanne “Kathleen”
21. *Susan Eloise
23. Big head
24. Pre-hurricane wind
25. Her special day was May 12, 2019
28. Kent State state
30. Genuflect in submission
35. Afghanistan’s neighbor
37. Wood sorrels
39. Mr. Ed’s remark
40. Kudrow or Presley
41. *Herbert George
43. Kosher establishment
44. Approaches
46. Eating protocol
47. Edible fat
48. Provoke
50. Water carrier
52. Prior to, prefix
53. Comes before riches
55. Homer Simpson’s neighbor
57. *James Matthew
60. *Sidonie-Gabrielle
64. Mood disorder
65. Koko the gorilla, e.g.
67. More unfriendly
68. Marcia, Jan, Greg, Peter, Cindy, Bobby, e.g.
69. Singer-songwriter Stewart
70. “Peter, Peter Pumpkin ____”
71. Wet nurse
72. Get the picture
73. Dentist’s request
DOWN
1. “____ no evil...”
2. Cocoyam
3. Garfield’s cry
4. Like horn of plenty
5. Saddle-tightening strap
6. Smelting waste
7. “____ the ramparts...”
8. Putin’s R&R spot
9. Hat material
10. Make over
11. Similar
12. “____ it or lose it!”
15. Continued
20. “No way” partner
22. Type or kind
24. Puck-catchers
25. *Alan Alexander
26. Architectural projection
27. Kenyan warrior
29. Coffee choice
31. What one does at the altar
32. Secure with ropes
33. Spectator
34. *Elwyn Brooks
36. Narcotics agent, for short
38. A whole bunch
42. Dictation taker
45. Sir, in Shakespeare’s play
49. Mai ____
51. FEMA help
54. Spirograph pieces
56. Kind of sticker
57. *Lyman Frank
58. Tolstoy’s Karenina
59. *Poet Adrienne or essayist Frank
60. Surrender land
61. Mambo king Puente
62. Casual summer wear
63. Blunders
64. Sloan or Wharton degree
66. *Edgar Allan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.