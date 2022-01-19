ALBION — The second phase of the Albion Town Council’s East Hazel Street road reconstruction process has the funding.
It also has the engineering.
The only thing lacking is a contractor to do the work.
During the Jan. 11 Albion Town Council meeting, the council voted 4-0 to solicit bids to do just that.
On Nov. 3, the state announced that Albion would receive $779,475 in Community Crossing grant funding for the project, which will pay for reconstruction of roads, curbing and sidewalk on East Hazel Street from First Street to Fifth Street. The project also could also do similar work on Liberty Street from Main Street to Washington Street.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller said work on Liberty Street will be dependent on the costs of the East Hazel Street project.
The Community Crossing grant requires the town pay for 25% of the project.
Also at the Jan. 11 meeting:
• Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers reported that the town’s park system would be putting together its own website.
Currently, information on the town’s parks can be found through a link located at the town’s website — albion-in.org.
Lori Gagen of the Noble County Economic Development Corp. has bigger ideas that just information, however.
“It would be nice to show off the park system and trails,” Gagen told the council on Jan. 11.
She said she would like to see the parks department showcased in a “tourism-driven” website, rather than simply a site that provides information.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, who doubles as the town’s IT expert, said the town’s website is informative but “we’re not promoting on our site.”
Promoting the parks system could help drive tourism traffic, Myers said.
The park department’s website won’t be a standalone venture.
“We’re still going to be linked together” to the town’s website, Myers said.
Myers also reported that progress was being made on the park department’s five-year master plan, which has to be submitted and approved by that to make the department eligible for certain grant opportunities.
Myers said that it the park board meeting on Jan. 10, Dan Gagen was retained as president, with Zane Gray serving as vice president. Bev Fitzpatrick will again serve as the board’s secretary.
• The Albion Town Council did its own election of officers during the Jan. 11 meeting. Vicki Jellison was retained as president and Don Shultz was selected to serve another year as vice president.
• Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby reported that the state had certified the town’s budget with no changes.
“The budget was approved as we submitted it so we didn’t have to make any cuts,” Selby said.
The 2022 total budget advertised was $4,712,371 for all town funds. The 2021 budget was $4,183,613.
Take away the American Rescue Plan funds, and Albion town government projected to spend $4,176,612 in 2022, or $7,001 less than it had budgeted a year ago.
• Town Manager Jacob Ihrie praised the work done by Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller’s crew following the snowstorm on Dec. 28. Ihrie, who lives out of town, said Miller’s crew did an admirable job making roads passable in town.
“Albion had the best roads I saw in the county,” Ihrie said.
• The town announced its Townwide Garage Sales would be held this year from May 5-7. Town cleanup will take place on May 14. Trick-or-treating will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, while the annual fireworks display has been scheduled for July 1.
