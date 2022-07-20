ALBION — Albion as a Safe Haven?
The Albion Town Council on Tuesday gave its blessing for Town Manager Jacob Ihrie to gather information about creating a Save Haven Baby Box location in Albion.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to Ihrie, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
There is a Safe Haven Baby Box currently in operation in Kendallville, but it hasn’t been utilized by a mother in need yet. A box in Ligonier is nearing completion.
Ihrie’s wife works for the Department of Child Services.
“We care about kids a lot,” Ihrie said.
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning the abortion rights ruling Roe V. Wade, Ihrie said there might be more babies being born if the Indiana General Assembly restricts or forbids access when it meets in emergency session beginning July 25.
According to Ihrie, the Albion Fire Department expressed at least preliminary interest in having the box at their location.
The box is climate controlled and has life-sustaining measures to keep a baby safe until help can arrive. There is also a video camera inside of the box.
Having a Safe Haven Box at the fire station would require two volunteer firefighters to carry pagers in the event the box is utilized.
The box carries a cost of approximately $11,000. Safe Haven legal advisors and inspectors would be utilized to make sure the box meets Indiana’s Safe Haven Law requirements and to insure the box would be safe for the child until help could arrive.
Ihrie did not have final answers on possible funding sources, but said he would inquire about donations if council decides to move forward. Another funding mechanism that was at least mentioned involved CEDIT funds which the town collects.
“I’m in favor of pursuing more information,” Councilman Don Shultz said.
The council voted 4-0 to allow Ihrie to gather that information.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council gave its approval for Water Department/Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker to advertise for quotes for a street-bladed snowplow for the last pickup purchased by the town. The pickup was ordered with a snow prep package.
• Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers reported that the park board is leaning toward installing a remote control car race track at Hidden Diamonds Park at the location of the current volleyball court. The court is underutilized, according to Myers, and if the demand ever goes back up, there is a location near the basketball courts which would be suitable.
A group is also raising funds in the hopes of installing a skatepark at Hidden Diamonds. The skatepark would be located in the area of the current campground, but pushed back. The parks department has decided to end camping at Hidden Diamonds after Oct. 1.
• Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller reported the town had received a contract from the Indiana Department of Transportation to provide street sweeping twice a year on INDOT roads in the town limits. The council tabled a vote on the contract to allow its attorney to review it.
