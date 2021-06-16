ALBION — North Ridge Village Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albion will be closing, its parent company announced in a letter to residents Tuesday, displacing the 39 residents who currently live there.
Chosen Healthcare, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, said in its letter: "North Ridge Village will stop operating as a skilled nursing facility in the next couple of months, and we will need to make arrangements to move all residents to other facilities. We are moving residents to other facilities to improve our operations and to help create a better experience for them.
"We do not want you to worry. We know that you have come to trust and value North Ridge Village and the people there, and we are sorry if this news upsets you. We can ensure immediate availability for you at another high-quality nursing home in the Chosen Healthcare Family that fits your needs. If that doesn't work for any reason, we will work with you personally to find a situation that does."
The letter was signed "Chosen Healthcare Management."
A local worker at the Albion facility said there were 39 residents in the 100-bed facility as of Wednesday morning.
A voicemail requesting comment was left with Chosen Healthcare's human resources department late Tuesday afternoon, but was not returned.
Albion Town Council President Vicki Jellison bemoaned the loss of the facility, saying it hurts because residents lose the convenience of a local nursing home and the town loses an employer.
"It's a double whammy," Jellison said Wednesday. "The news came as a shock and is very disappointing. Although the town is unaware of the details of the facility's closing, we are extremely concerned for the loss to the residents, employees and affected families.
"North Ridge Village has been a huge asset to our community. It was built as a labor of love to bring convenience to those locally who were in need of a rehabilitation facility. Over the years, North Ridge Village has provided just that. It is also a great loss to the many civic organizations who shared their times and talents with the residents. Groups were able to assist North Ridge Village as a community service project. Albion is saddened to hear this home to so many cherished loved ones is closing its doors."
The letter from Choice Healthcare goes on to tell residents that costs involved in moving to another Chosen Healthcare facility will be covered by the company.
According to its website, Chosen Healthcare operates 18 nursing homes, including 13 in Indiana, as well as two homes in Iowa and three in Texas.
Other Indiana locations are in Knox, Vincennes, Washington, Evansville, Coverdale, Greenfield, two in Indianapolis, New Albany, Hanover, Fowler, Lebanon and Bloomington.
As of Wednesday morning, Chosen Healthcare still included North Ridge Village among its locations on its website.
According to Google Maps, the closest community to Albion among those cities or towns is Knox, which is located approximately 81 miles west of Albion in Center Township, the county seat of Starke County. Center Township had a population of 3,704 in the 2010 census.
The next closest Chosen Healthcare facility is approximately 135 miles from Albion in Greenfield, which is the county seat of Hancock County. Greenfield is part of the greater metropolitan area of Indianapolis.
North Ridge Village was the only nursing home facility in Albion, with the next closest options locally located in Kendallville, Avilla or Ligonier.
The letter said some staff at North Ridge Village "may be moving" to other Chosen locations.
