45 years ago, March 2, 1975
Three prominent Republican national leaders were expected to attend and address the National Young Republican Convention July 1-6, 1975. The three were former California Gov. Ronald Reagan, former Texas Gov. John Connally and Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz. Indiana’s Gov. Bowen would deliver the keynote address at the convention.
Jan Morgan of Albion competed in the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant at Michigan City. Corinne Donat of Rome City was another competitor. Cyndi Legler of Fort Wayne won.
Damage to the courthouse lawn and littering had resulted in a warning. Those doing these things would be prosecuted. The commissioners had spent money on the lawn but persons had been digging into it, tearing limbs off trees and a horse was ridden onto the yard, mutilating the turf. Officials warned it is against the law to damage public property and litter.
Twenty-four members of the Albion-Jefferson class of 1960 enjoyed their first class reunion at the Legion. Class members included: Lois Osbun, Judith Forker, Pat White, Ilene Spannagle, Diane Kline, Linda Cole, Donna Snyder, Joyce Leatherman, Shirley Crist, John Winebrenner, Burt Mawhorter, George Younis, Paul Coats, Douglas Slessman, Allen Peterson, Richard Coats, Cathy Seymoure, Jerry Wolfe, Linda Jane McCoy-Wolfe, Doris Bender McFarland and Jon Brown. Mr. Earl Shouse, former assistant principal and junior high coach and his wife were guests.
25 years ago, March 1, 1995
Medic teams responded to a botched suicide attempt in Albion at the Noble County Courthouse where an inmate had been sentenced to three years in prison for sexual battery. He was treated and released from McCray Memorial Hospital before going to the state penitentiary.
Several youth proved they could go for an extended period of time without food and do something worthwhile, too. Seventeen youth participated in a 30-hour famine to raise money for Third World Countries. More than $700 was pledged to World Missions, a non-profit Christian relief and development agency. It served 97 countries, including the U.S.
Van and Evelyn Baker were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married on March 6, 1955, in Butler by the Rev. Busche.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Wendy Perlich. Central Noble’s Wendy Perlich had been honored as Runner of the Year by the Fort Wayne Track Club. Perlich was chosen statewide for her performance in cross country and character. Perlich reached the State Finals in cross country and the State Track Finals in the 800-meter run.
Disgruntled BMV employees staged a walk-out. Most branch managers and employees in District 3 of the BMV called in sick. The area included Noble, Allen, LaGrange, Steuben, Whitley, Kosciusko and DeKalb counties. Employees thought their wages were less than that of other workers in similar positions who were employees of the state of Indiana. Also at issue was the perception that BMV employees in Marion County earned $6.70 per hour while those performing similar work in other areas of the state received only $5.23 per hour.
10 years ago, March 3, 2010
Blowing snow was blamed for numerous crashes. There were ongoing problems with snow, cold and blustery winds, the edge of a storm that buried much of the northeastern U.S. under a foot of snow and contributed to 29 accidents in Noble County.
Josh and Sarah Menika were able to build an 8-foot tall snowman in their yard on Feb. 21, 2010.
Melissa Fiandt-Bailey and Kylen Branham had completed state mandated firefighting training and a six-month probation and had become the newest members of the Albion Volunteer Fire Department.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Senior Ethan Harris. Harris did the little things that didn’t always show up in the stats like: getting his teammates open shots by setting picks, taking charges and generally making a pest of himself to the opposing team creating turnovers. He was also a threat under the basket getting rebounds and scoring for the Cougars.
The Noble County Farm Bureau Young Farmers group were having a call out meeting at the Albion Bowling Alley. Young Farmers was open to anyone that was in the 11th grade through the age of 35 that had an interest in agriculture and was a Farm Bureau member.
Real Estate offerings in 2010 included: a three-bedroom, two-bath, open concept home priced at $79,900; a home with a waterfront view, two bedrooms, one bath and garage on a double lot was offered for $59,900; an older home with character, in need of repair, open staircase, lead glass windows could be purchased for $29,900; a four-bedroom, two bath with two lots, a handyman special, nice kitchen, great garage offered for only $39,900.
