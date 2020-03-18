There’s a male cardinal on the platform feeder outside my study window, one cardinal, one bird.
There, a goldfinch just landed on the feeder now. There are two birds on the feeder, two birds on a feeder that has often been crowded with birds. Not today, or yesterday or the day before. There just aren’t as many birds coming to that feeder as there used to be.
There weren’t many birds at the platform feeder outside my dining room window as I sat at the table by the window and ate breakfast this morning. There were more birds than at this feeder, more in number and more in species. Flying back forth were one male red-winged blackbird, a blue jay, a mourning dove, a goldfinch, a cowbird, a tree sparrow, two dark-eyed juncos, several cardinals, male and female, three or four black-capped chickadees, two white-breasted nuthatches and several tufted titmice. On the suet feeders hanging under the eaves nearby were three starlings, one downy and one red-bellied woodpecker and on the thistle feeder several goldfinches.
That’s still not many birds. Where were those common birds, house sparrows and house finches, this morning?
The scarcity of birds at my feeders wasn’t because of the weather. The sky was gray and there had been rain earlier in the morning, but there was no rain when I ate breakfast or after breakfast, when I moved to my desk and computer. The temperature, by our outside thermometer, was 46 degrees and there wasn’t any wind.
Squirrels visit the platform feeder outside my dining room window regularly, and occasionally a raccoon or an opossum, and when they do, the birds vacate, but I didn’t see any of those animals this morning.
A sharp-shinned or Cooper’s hawk landing in a tree near one of the feeders would have flushed all the birds. There wouldn’t have been any birds on my feeders if one of those hawks had flown in, but I didn’t see a sharpie or a Cooper’s.
There just aren’t as many little birds as there used to be. That’s not just my observation. There have been many reports of a decline in the number of song birds all over North America. According to reports that I’ve seen, the decline has been approximately 30%.
I see fewer birds in my yard as well as at my feeders. I haven’t seen robins hopping across my lawn this spring nor have I heard a robin singing to the dawn, when I’ve been up that early this spring. I haven’t heard or seen a rose-breasted grosbeak or a Baltimore oriole this spring. I haven’t heard, or seen, a song sparrow or a chipping sparrow or a house wren this spring. I haven’t seen a wood thrush or a brown thrasher or a catbird this spring.
There are a few male red-winged blackbirds coming to my feeders and they’re common now out in the cattails of the marsh out by our pasture. But it doesn’t seem to me there are as many as there were last year or the years before. Also, I haven’t seen a great blue heron out in our marsh this year.
I have seen a Carolina wren. That’s a rare bird this far north. But there has been one at the platform and suet feeders outside my room window this spring, twice.
Now I am being asked, “Where are the birds?” “Why don’t I have as many birds at my feeders this spring?” “You’re the bird-man, what can I do to get more birds at my bird feeder, like I used to have?”
Fewer birds at bird feeders is visual evidence of the decline of bird numbers. Nothing we can do at our feeders is going to make any difference.
