KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse Inc., Noble County’s oldest community theater organization, is seeking volunteers as it ramps up performances and educational programming in the Community Learning Center.
A volunteer call-out meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the learning center, 401 E. Diamond St.
In addition to onstage performers, volunteers are needed for backstage, costumes and props, tech crew, set building, house and box office management, and educational programming. Gaslight president Kim McCutchan and board member Josh Ogle will be on hand to answer questions.
