THEME: THANKSGIVING ACROSS
1. “If all ____ fails...”
5. *Male Thanksgiving bird
8. Yoko’s last name
11. Indian restaurant bread
12. Carhop’s carrier
13. *”Kiss the Cook” garment
15. Homer’s “The Odyssey”, e.g.
16. *Grandpa or Grandma, often
17. Moolah or dough
18. *Pilgrim’s colony
20. Allah’s cleric
21. Arranges into categories
22. Chance’s genre
23. *”Plains, Trains and Automobiles” star
26. Woven containers
30. Kimono sash
31. Aristotle’s school
34. Part of ideal
35. Hurricane feature, pl.
37. Comedian Schumer
38. Teen worry
39. Side of a ruler
40. Left over
42. *When will the guests be here?, acr.
43. Rejuvenate
45. Expression of agreement (2 words)
47. *What Turkey Trot participants did
48. Outdoor entertainment area
50. Messy substances
52. *It makes Thanksgiving wishes come true?
55. Half of diameter, pl.
56. Flu symptom
57. Accompanies relief
59. Leaves out
60. More than a talker?
61. Isaac’s firstborn
62. Skin cyst
63. “____ my party, and I’ll cry if I want too...”
64. Confederate or Union, e.g.
DOWN
1. Compass dir.
2. Arctic native
3. Go yachting
4. Become enclosed in a cyst
5. Freshwater fish
6. Hop-drying kilns
7. *Pumpkin pie at the first Thanksgiving, e.g.
8. Sea World’s performer
9. “Cheers” regular
10. Top seed
12. Like a rosebush
13. Spy name
14. *Kind of squash
19. Toils
22. Truck brand motto: “Guts. Glory. ____”
23. Lawn trimmer
24. Toe the line
25. Designs on lemur’s tail
26. Purchases
27. #39 Across, pl.
28. T in Ferrari TR
29. Thai restaurant chicken staple
32. Elder’s support
33. Flightless bird
36. *Thanksgiving football game host city since 1934
38. Impromptu
40. Big coffee holder
41. Choice word
44. Desert mirage
46. Makes less tight
48. Lace loop
49. “Angela’s _____,” memoir
50. *Raiders vs. Cowboys, e.g.
51. Scandinavian war god
52. Dry riverbed
53. Not final or absolute
54. Exclamation of surprise, archaic
55. Propel your boat!
58. Color wheel feature
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.