ALBION — Chain O’ Lakes State Park is hosting All Hallows Eve on Oct 28-31 within the framework of the state’s guidance for event planning, including social distancing, mask requirements, hand-washing and sanitizing of program materials this year.
Because of COVID-19, if trick-or-treating occurs at park properties, it will be only for campers and other overnight guests.
Events include colors of fall hike, Soarin’ Hawks presentation, Civil War Soldier with Kevin Stonerock, campsite decorating, scavenger hunt, treat bag decorating, costume contests and a variety of other activities as usual. Many of those activities are open to the public on Wednesday Oct. 28 through Friday Oct. 30, including the colors of fall hike, Soarin’ Hawks presentation, and Civil War Soldier program.
All activities on Oct. 31 are limited to overnight guests only this year.
“We know that families from local communities enjoy visiting to trick-or-treat and get a look at all the decorated campsites,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for Indiana State Parks, “but in the interest of safety for everyone, this is one of those traditions we are putting on hold for a year.”
All celebrations will incorporate safety guidelines developed in conjunction with the State’s COVID-19 Executive Orders and Back on Track Plan.
Check the DNR calendar for great outdoor programs for everyone at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
Check for campsite or park-managed cabin availability at camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746 or find available state park inn rooms or inn-managed cabins at indianainns.com or 1-877-LODGES1.
