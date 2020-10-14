KENDALLVILLE — The Arthur E. & Josephine C. Beyer Foundation recently donated $2,500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to aid in hunger relief efforts. These funds will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within Noble County.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 4,470 people in Noble County who regularly struggle with food insecurity — 1,740 of which are children.
More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities. These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important.
Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 2,000 pounds of donated livestock — providing 8,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have the Foundation for helping us respond to the needs of those in our community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they are able to spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry recently received a $5,000 donation.
The Northeast Indiana Whitetails Unlimited Chapter has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant in the amount of $5,000. These funds will help to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 16,230 people in Northeast Indiana who regularly struggle with food insecurity – 6,530 of which are children.
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 800 pounds of donated livestock and deer – providing 3,200 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. “We are so thankful to have Whitetails Unlimited continue to support our effort in responding to the needs of those in our community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.” said Treesh.
