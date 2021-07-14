45 years ago, Oct. 6, 1976
“4-H-Room to Grow,” was the theme for National 4-H Week to be observed by nearly 900 Noble County members from Oct. 3-9, 1976. Alan Ader, Extension youth agent, said there would be no formal celebration of the observance in Noble County, but each of the 30 4-H clubs in the county would continue with their general activities. Several townships were going to be conducting their 4-H achievement programs during the week.
Angela Lortie, 17, was one of some 22 youths representing Indiana as delegates to the 22nd Annual National 4-H Dairy Conference at Madison, Wisconsin. Angela was a senior at Central Noble High School and had completed eight years in the 4-H dairy project.
Private Jeffrey R. Eutsey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray M. Eutsey, Kendallville, had completed the voice radio operator course at the U. S. Army Signal School, Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Candidates running in the Nov. 2, 1976 election in Noble County included: John Schermerhorn for County Commissioner; Clayton E. Smith for Joint State Representative LaGrange and Noble Counties Dist. 12; Marilyn G. Morr for Clerk of Noble Circuit Court; Norman C. Berkes for Councilman at Large; Lewis Moser, County Council; Joy LeCount, County Council; Phyllis (Bonar) Carter was running for Noble County Treasurer; John B. Augsburger for State Senator LaGrange, Noble, Steuben counties and part of Kosciusko County Dist. 13; Dan Quayle was on the ticket for Representative in Congress 4th Congressional District; Don Wilson for County Commissioner; Richard Lugar for U. S. Senator; Dr. Otis Bowen for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Indiana; Jerry L. Carson for Judge Noble, Whitley County Court Noble County Division and John E. Ramsey for County Coroner.
Attorney Charles Fraze had been appointed Youth Exchange Officer in Rotary Club’s central states Youth Exchange Program. If anyone was interested in a study for one year at the high school level in a foreign country under the sponsorship of Rotary they should contact him for information to apply.
From The Woman’s Side column-Mrs. Don Hathaway was in the area for a few days. She was the former Anastasia Clothier, who, with her parents lived at the Porter Limberlost log cabin about 35 years ago. She was the niece of Gene Stratton-Porter, and was a walking, interesting encyclopedia of detail about the author. I would like to see her put together a book about Mrs. Porter so that the many anecdotes and stories would not be lost.
The Green and White Restaurant was open out at the corner of 6 and 9. It had been closed for many years, but used to feature good food.
25 years ago, July 14, 1996
The Central Noble Music Boosters planned a reception to welcome the school new instrumental music director, Kristine Miller. Miller was from Jenison, Michigan, and a 1996 graduate of Huntington College.
The Albion Water Department notified citizens that the small water tower would be cleaned the week of July 15-19. During the week, it was requested that all water users limit water usage as much as possible.
Tempers flared at times during a meeting of the Noble County Commissioners and members of the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals as the two groups met to attempt to iron out differences of opinion in he approach to county zoning issues.
Nick Chapman, district manager for American Electric Power, was named chairman for the annual United Way Fund Drive for Noble County.
The Albion Eta Theta Chapter of Tri Kappa recently installed its new officers. Those officers were Vicki Jellison, president; Nelman Stoner, recording secretary; Regina Weeks, parliamentarian; Jan Misenar, treasurer; Angie Lortie, vice president and Wanda Truelove, corresponding secretary.
The grand champion heifer at the Noble County Fair was shown by Amanda Dice of Green Township. Les Hively of Noble Township showed the grand champion holstein. Lukus Hively of Noble Township won the premier showmanship class at the 4-H Dairy Show. Carl Rivir won senior and premier showman in the 4-H sheep show. Lori Barker of Allen Township was named premier showman at the 4-H swine show.
Two members of the 1996 Central Noble boys track team were honored for being named to the All-Area track and field team by the NewsSun and Evening Star newspapers. Senior Matt Chenoweth and junior Cary Ragan received honorable mention on the all-star squad. Chenoweth competed in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle hurdles. Ragan was a standout in the pole vault.
Steve Merrill was sworn in as the new president of the Albion Rotary Club. Outgoing president was Cindi Marsh.
16 years ago, July 13, 2005
Tyler Strange of Albion and Madison Bryan of LaOtto were named 2005 Noble County Little Mister and Little Miss at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds. Alexander Maxwell of Kendallville was crown the 2005 Miss Noble County Fair Queen. Bondie Leighty and Marcille Uhl were honored as the Noble County Community Fair Parade grand mashals.
Wireless internet service became available at the the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch in Albion. Individuals with personal notebook computers that have wireless capabilities were able to access the internet at the library using password tokens provided by library staff.
Thanks to very favorable bids, the Central Noble Community School Corp. voted to put a new roof on the Middle School and to upgrade to a longer-lasting roofing material.
At its most recent meeting, the Albion Town Council voted to proceed on updating cemetery user fees, purchasing a new Albion police car and the installation of a restroom for Hidden Diamonds Park. Costs for various Rose Hill Cemetery services were the lowest in the area except for Sweet Cemetery, and officials are reportedly considering an increase in those prices. Among other things, gravesite costs could rise from $125 to $200 and to $300 for those living outside Albion.
