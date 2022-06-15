ALBION — The long arm of the law and the voice of the community.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole and his educator wife, Yvonne, were honored as the grand marshals for Saturday’s 2022 Chain O’ Lakes Festival Parade.
Along with his law enforcement duties, Scott can be found on various civic boards and provides emcee duties for any number of events such as Albion-opoly. If it’s happening in Albion, he is almost a sure thing to be there.
When you have a high profile job in the community such as being town marshal, some people might keep to themselves when off duty. Not Scott Cole.
“You’re part of the community,” he said following Saturday’s parade. “I feel I’m giving back.”
And he feels he should be in the public eye, even when he is off duty. As marshal, he said he believes he should be seen about town so people can stop and talk to him about issues affecting the town.
Twice, Scott has been named volunteer of the year by different Noble County organizations.
He was taken aback when word got out he had been named one of the grand marshals.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “I am honored.”
Yvonne has been an instructional assistance with Central Noble Schools for more than 30 years. She has given of her time through domestic violence/substance abuse awareness presentations to youth/adults.
Yvonne said she was “very shocked,” upon hearing she had been named a grand marshal. “Very honored, but very shocked.”
She said she volunteers because “I just enjoy being with people. I enjoy encouraging them.”
The couple will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in August.
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival committee has released its list of 2022 parade winners. They are:
• Horses — Dale Orr
• Antique Tractor — The Shultz family
• Classic Auto — Frank Kessler
• Float — Chain O’ Lakes State Park
• Fire Department — Kendallville Tower 10
• Antique Auto — Jack Owen
• Commercial — Community State Bank
• Walking Unit — Albion S.T.A.R. Team
• Color Guard — American Legion Post 246
• Industrial — Kendallville Power Sports
• Miscellaneous — Albion Lions Club
• Grand Marshal — Noble County Public Library.
The Chain O’ Lakes Festival ran from Wednesday through Saturday evening.
Other festival highlights included the crown of the Kiddie King and Queen, sponsored by the Albion Rotary Club and the crowning of the 2022 Chain O’ Lakes Festival queen.
Winners of the kiddie competition were Princess Tatum Griffiths, Prince Zavier Alcala, Queen Evelyn Eash and King Wyatt Jonas.
Jacee Herron was crowned Chain O’ Lakes Festival Queen.
