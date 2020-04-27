ALBION — Zoom isn’t just for government meeting anymore, it’s for storytime.
The Noble County Public Library has followed the lead of other library’s across the state and is holding storytime twice a week virtually via Zoom. The Zoom experiences are on top of a continued virtual presence on the library’s Facebook page and website.
“We wanted to find a way to serve families and children,” said Kelly Parks, children’s programmer Albion.
She said the storytimes via Zoom allow for social interaction, which you can’t get from a Facebook Live video or a prerecorded video. It is that social interaction that is key for children during the stay-at-home order in an attempt to flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like we are doing well,” Parks said.
During a recent storytime last week the library had 26 children on the video. That number is close to what the library would see for one of its in person story times.
She said one of the little boys even brought his dog to storytime last week to show off to the other children.
The interactions over Zoom allow Parks to not only read a story or two, but share a song and carry on a conversation with the children.
Heather Patten, a local mother, commented on the library’s Facebook page recently that her girls enjoy the virtual storytimes.
Cyndi Schlemmer, children’s program director at Cromwell and Ruth Guthrie, children’s programmer at Avilla have also joined Parks for some of her storytimes.
Storytimes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom. Watch the library’s Facebook page for more information. Patrons are asked to contact the library on Facebook to get a code for each Zoom event.
The library’s Facebook page also features other videos for children and adults. On Friday Jamie Benya, teen programmer at the Cromwell library shared a craft for Earth Day, which was April 22. In her video Benya took old crayons, broke them down mixed them together, melted them and make tie-dyed crayons.
Gutherie has also been sharing science experiments with children via Facebook.
Looking ahead to reopening after the stay-at-home order is lifted or as restrictions are lifted Parks said they are going to take a phased approach for everyone’s safety.
As for the library’s popular summer reading program plans for it are still up in the air, but the staff is working on virtual programming to limit large group interaction. Other possibilities for the summer include a community read project, which can be done virtually.
Continue to check the library’s Facebook page and website for the latest updates and videos.
