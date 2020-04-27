Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.