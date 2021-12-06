ALBION — Talk about your busy elf.
A crowd of more than 500 people converged on downtown Albion Friday night to welcome Kris Kringle, who made a grand entrance in a horse-drawn wagon at the end of the Parade of Lights.
Santa and Mrs. Claus helped light the Christmas tree on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square, and took part in other Christmas in the Village festivities.
Then on Saturday, the Jolly Old Elf made a return trip to town for the Albion Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa event at the Albion Fire Station.
For both events, Santa was greeted by throngs of wide-eyed youngsters, eager to get a Christmas wish lift on the official books before Santa makes his official list.
“It’s an easy gig — only a couple of time a year,” Santa said with a familiar twinkle in his eye on Saturday morning when the line of youngsters wanting their picture taken with him had finally wound down some.
So what’s it like, having such adoring fans?
“It’s wonderful knowing they still have that spark, and innocence, and we that anything can happen,” Santa said.
Friday’s large crowd also had an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa, and there was caroling performed by the Central Noble show choir and scripture read by Pastor Jon Dingeldine of Merriam Christian Chapel.
All that came after a long parade of lighted floats, perhaps highlighted by the Noble County Republican Party’s grain wagon. Noble REMC also had a stellar presentation this year.
Christmas in the Village is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce, S.T.A.R. Team, Noble County Public Library and the Town of Albion.
The Fox Den, The Strand and Hometown Mix hosted special vendors for the event.
On Saturday, the Albion Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa featured balloon animals, a tasty breakfast and fingerprint/identification kit opportunities for younger children.
The club’s Santa bike winners were Samuel McCrory, 4, and two sisters Maelee, 9 and Saelak Arnold, 6. Pictures of the winners will appear in a future edition of this newspaper.
