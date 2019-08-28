ALBION — The Noble County Genealogical Society’s 37th annual dinner meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at the Noble County Public Library, Cole Room, 813 E. Main St., Albion.
The event will begin with a catered dinner by Fashion Farm. The meal will consist of roast pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, broccoli salad and beverage.
Deb Muntz, LaGrange County, will portray Caroline Scott Harrison from Indiana and First Lady of the United States from 1889 until her death in 1892. She was the wife of the 23rd president, Benjamin Harrison.
The group’s meetings are always open to the public. You do not have to be a member to attend. If you would like to come for the program only, please let us know and arrive around 6:45 p.m.
The Cole Room can be accessed by driving to the back of the library, and coming in the lower level. The cost for the dinner will be $17. You can make your reservations (deadline Sept. 5 via email or phone: to either Judy Richter, judyri@ligtel.com, 636-2858; or Margaret Ott, maott@ligtel.com, 761-3384.
